Telangana Governor to take part online in ‘Garbha Sanskar’ for expectant mothers

The belief is that it would give birth to ‘sanskari (well-cultured)’, ‘deshbhakat (patriotic), and ‘achhe-bacche’ (good children).

Published: 11th June 2023 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2023 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan is set to be a part of the ‘Garbha Sanskar’ launching ceremony online on Sunday. Shaped in a religious ritual, the ‘Garbha Sanskar’ aims to motivate expectant mothers to read the Bhagavad Gita, and Ramayana and listen to bhajans, and Vedic hymns throughout their pregnancy period. 

The belief is that it would give birth to ‘sanskari (well-cultured)’, ‘deshbhakat (patriotic), and ‘achhe-bacche’ (good children). The organization launching the unique drive is the Samvardhani Nyas, a social outfit dedicated to the all-round empowerment of women. It is an affiliate body of the Rashtra Sevika Sangh (RSS).

Pregnant women across the country will be encouraged to chant Vedic mantras and Sanskrit shlokas during the pregnancy, read good religious, patriotic stories and remain calm and cheerful throughout the pregnancy period.  

Speaking to this newspaper on Saturday over the phone, Madhuri Marathe, organizational secretary of Samvardhani Nyas, said three cases of mothers observing the Vedic rituals have been taken up as a part of the ‘Garbha Sanskar’ initiative.

“We are sure to get good results soon. The observance of ‘Garbha Sanskar’ can also help women in getting conceived,” she said. She said expectant mothers and their family members will also be guided and helped under this initiative on various aspects of having a good child, including taking healthy food, and providing good surroundings and atmosphere.

“As part of the Garbha Sanskar initiative, the Samvardhani Nyas has divided the country into five regions and in each of these five regions, there will be a team of 10 doctors to carry on this initiative,” she said. 
Each doctor, associated with the Sanskar will be taking up 20 cases of pregnancy in their respective regions, she said.

To make this initiative a pan-India success and oversee it, a central committee of eight members has been formed. The members are from Ayurveda, homeopathy and allopathic wings of medical services, besides some “subject experts.”  

