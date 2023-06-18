Home The Sunday Standard

Joy amid gloom as 709 babies born during Biparjoy cyclone

With the help of the ambulance personnel, she gave birth in the vehicle. She was later taken to hospital for further medical care.

Heavy rain at Mandvi owing to landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Kutch district (Photo | PTI)

AHMEDABAD: While Cyclone Biparjoy unleashed its full fury in Gujarat, it also brought with it some heartwarming news. In the midst of the violent gusts and torrential rains, as many as 709 pregnant women in the state went into labour and successfully delivered healthy babies.

Two women from Amreli gave birth in ambulances while they were on the way to hospital, while 707 others delivered in maternity facilities. 

According to official data, 348 babies were born in Kutch, 100 in Rajkot, 93 in Devbhumi Dwarka, 69 in Somnath, 30 in Porbandar, 25 in Junagadh, 17 in Jamnagar, 12 in Rajkot Municipal Corporation, eight in Junagadh Municipal Corporation area, four in Jamnagar Municipal Corporation area, and one in Morbi. 
Officials said there were 1,171 pregnant women in cyclone-affected areas and 1,152 were shifted to special shelters. 

The ‘108’ ambulance service in Jafrabad, Amreli coastal district received a call from Wandh village at 2.07 am on Friday. An ambulance with a medical team rushed to the village. After a preliminary inspection, it was decided to take the woman to the Rajula health centre. However, she went into labour pain and delivered her baby with the help of the healthcare workers in the ambulance. The woman was then sent to a hospital for further care.

Similarly, another pregnant woman from Bhaydar village sought urgent medical assistance at 2.20 am. The ‘108’ team immediately reached the place. However, before they could leave for the hospital, the woman went into labour pain. With the help of the ambulance personnel, she gave birth in the vehicle. She was later taken to hospital for further medical care.

The other 707 women who delivered during the cyclone, were shifted to special shelters ahead of the landfall. 

