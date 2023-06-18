Thousands affected by first wave of Assam floods

Prasanta Mazumdar By

GUWAHATI: Over 37,000 people have been affected in the first wave of the floods in Assam. According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority, 146 villages in 13 districts were in the grip of the deluge. The affected districts are Biswanath, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Hojai, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Sonitpur, Tinsukia, Udalguri, Cachar, Kamrup (Metro) and Nalbari.

The floods breached some roads, bridges and embankments and affected cropland in areas of over 1,409 hectares. Rivers including Brahmaputra, Puthimari and Kopili were in a spate, flowing above danger level at some places.

The authorities set up 19 relief camps in Biswanath, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri. The State Disaster Response Force was engaged in conducting rescue operations in Sonitpur and Lakhimpur districts of northern Assam.

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a meeting with Central and state health agencies through a video conference on Saturday and discussed health-related issues arising out of the floods in Assam. Official sources said the meeting assessed the arrangements put in place by the agencies to ensure effective management of the floods.

Mandaviya highlighted the need for strong coordination between Central and state health institutions for effective management of flood and any other emergencies. He underscored the need for preparedness of critical care equipment, oxygen, and hospital beds as well as the availability of clean drinking water in flood-affected regions. Further, he stressed preventive healthcare and greater awareness among communities of vector-borne and water-borne diseases.

He urged the officials to work on a flood-management model to deal with the situation. He directed them to prepare an online database listing information like the availability of beds, oxygen and other health

facilities to ensure efficient management of any health emergency.

Dr Atul Goel, DGHS, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated that their regional offices are in preparation for supporting the state government. A team of specialists from AIIMS Guwahati and the National Centre for Disease Control will be deployed to assist the state whenever required, the statement said.

Meanwhile, some 3,500 tourists, stranded in Sikkim due to landslides and washing away of a bridge, were rescued by the security forces. The state has been experiencing torrential rains for the past few days.

A defence ministry statement said, “Troops of Trishakti Corps, Indian Army and personnel of Border Roads Organisation swung into action and worked overnight in heavy rains and inclement weather to create a temporary crossing over the flash flood area to facilitate rescue of tourists. The tourists were extended help to cross over the river and were provided with hot meals, tentage and medical support.”

The statement said that efforts were on to restore road connectivity, adding tents and medical aid posts were set up.

GUWAHATI: Over 37,000 people have been affected in the first wave of the floods in Assam. According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority, 146 villages in 13 districts were in the grip of the deluge. The affected districts are Biswanath, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Hojai, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Sonitpur, Tinsukia, Udalguri, Cachar, Kamrup (Metro) and Nalbari. The floods breached some roads, bridges and embankments and affected cropland in areas of over 1,409 hectares. Rivers including Brahmaputra, Puthimari and Kopili were in a spate, flowing above danger level at some places. The authorities set up 19 relief camps in Biswanath, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri. The State Disaster Response Force was engaged in conducting rescue operations in Sonitpur and Lakhimpur districts of northern Assam.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a meeting with Central and state health agencies through a video conference on Saturday and discussed health-related issues arising out of the floods in Assam. Official sources said the meeting assessed the arrangements put in place by the agencies to ensure effective management of the floods. Mandaviya highlighted the need for strong coordination between Central and state health institutions for effective management of flood and any other emergencies. He underscored the need for preparedness of critical care equipment, oxygen, and hospital beds as well as the availability of clean drinking water in flood-affected regions. Further, he stressed preventive healthcare and greater awareness among communities of vector-borne and water-borne diseases. He urged the officials to work on a flood-management model to deal with the situation. He directed them to prepare an online database listing information like the availability of beds, oxygen and other health facilities to ensure efficient management of any health emergency. Dr Atul Goel, DGHS, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated that their regional offices are in preparation for supporting the state government. A team of specialists from AIIMS Guwahati and the National Centre for Disease Control will be deployed to assist the state whenever required, the statement said. Meanwhile, some 3,500 tourists, stranded in Sikkim due to landslides and washing away of a bridge, were rescued by the security forces. The state has been experiencing torrential rains for the past few days. A defence ministry statement said, “Troops of Trishakti Corps, Indian Army and personnel of Border Roads Organisation swung into action and worked overnight in heavy rains and inclement weather to create a temporary crossing over the flash flood area to facilitate rescue of tourists. The tourists were extended help to cross over the river and were provided with hot meals, tentage and medical support.” The statement said that efforts were on to restore road connectivity, adding tents and medical aid posts were set up.