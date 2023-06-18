‘Two BJP leaders helped wrestlers stir’, discloses Sakshi Malik

Ujwal Jalali By

NEW DELHI: Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik and her husband Satyawart Kadian on Saturday made a sensational disclosure saying that the permission to hold a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar for first time in January was in fact taken by two BJP leaders — Tirath Rana and Babita Phogat.

The revelation suggests that the wrestlers’ 44-day agitation was not backed by Congress or any other political party.

“Let me make it clear that our protest is not politically-motivated. We came to Jantar Mantar in January, and the police permission was taken by two BJP leaders,” Kadian said.

The couple, on camera, even showed the proof of the permission letter, which was written by former wrestler Babita Phogat and Rana.

“This protest is not Congress-supported. More than 90% people (in the wrestling fraternity) knew that for the last 10-12 years, it (harassment and intimidation) has been going on. A few people wanted to raise their voices but the wrestling fraternity was not united,” he said.

Responding to the allegations of being silent for years despite alleged sexual harassment by Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Malik said that they remained quiet because the wrestlers were not united.

“You have seen that the minor has retracted her statement. Her family was intimidated. These wrestlers come from poor families. It’s not easy to muster courage to take on a powerful man,” said Malik.

She claimed that the wrestlers were completely broken when they were forcibly held, dragged and detained as they tried to move towards the new Parliament on May 28.

“We won so many medals for our country and our dignity was being trampled. I can’t explain in words what we went through...” Malik said.



