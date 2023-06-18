Home The Sunday Standard

‘Two BJP leaders helped wrestlers stir’, discloses Sakshi Malik

She claimed that the wrestlers were completely broken when they were forcibly held, dragged and detained as they tried to move towards the new Parliament on May 28. 

Published: 18th June 2023 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2023 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Wrestlers during their protest at Jantar Mantar, terminated by cops on May 28 | Express

(From L to R) Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat. (Photo | Express)

NEW DELHI: Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik and her husband Satyawart Kadian on Saturday made a sensational disclosure saying that the permission to hold a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar for first time in January was in fact taken by two BJP leaders — Tirath Rana and Babita Phogat. 

The revelation suggests that the wrestlers’ 44-day agitation was not backed by Congress or any other political party.

“Let me make it clear that our protest is not politically-motivated. We came to Jantar Mantar in January, and the police permission was taken by two BJP leaders,” Kadian said. 

The couple, on camera, even showed the proof of the permission letter, which was written by former wrestler Babita Phogat and Rana.

“This protest is not Congress-supported. More than 90% people (in the wrestling fraternity) knew that for the last 10-12 years, it (harassment and intimidation) has been going on. A few people wanted to raise their voices but the wrestling fraternity was not united,” he said.

Responding to the allegations of being silent for years despite alleged sexual harassment by Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Malik said that they remained quiet because the wrestlers were not united.

“You have seen that the minor has retracted her statement. Her family was intimidated. These wrestlers come from poor families. It’s not easy to muster courage to take on a powerful man,” said Malik.

She claimed that the wrestlers were completely broken when they were forcibly held, dragged and detained as they tried to move towards the new Parliament on May 28. 

“We won so many medals for our country and our dignity was being trampled. I can’t explain in words what we went through...” Malik said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wrestlers protest Sakshi Malik
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp