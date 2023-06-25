BJP to deploy party’s best booth workers in 5 poll-bound states

Express News Service By

BHOPAL: The BJP has decided to rope in the services of the party’s best booth-level workers in Lok Sabha constituencies across the country for booth management in the five poll-bound states, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram.

On June 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address over 2,700 booth-level workers from 543 constituencies at the Motilal Nehru Stadium in Bhopal. Party workers at 10 lakh booths across

the country will be simultaneously connected to the PM’s event live.

The PM will interact with the five top-performing booth-level workers, BJP sources in Bhopal told this newspaper. On the eve of the event, BJP national president JP Nadda will address the same 2,,700-plus best booth-level workers and render them a detailed role of Vistaraks in the coming assembly polls in the five states.

While 400 workers (hailing from 83 LS seats of the five poll-bound states) will work in their own states, the five best workers from each of the 460 remaining LS seats in other parts (total of around 2,300 workers) will be assigned the role of Vistaraks to work for booth management in the these five states.

The detailed role will be assigned to them by the national BJP president in his interaction with them on June 26 in Bhopal. The exposure and experience of booth management attained from these five states will add to their expertise.

“This marks broad-basing of the existing practice of just roping in the key organizational leaders from different states for poll management in election-bound seats. Utilizing the services of best booth-level workers selected through a long process of interviews for booth-level management in states other than their own states means actual empowerment and recognition of the grass-root workers of the party and rendering them learning experience to replicate best practices in their constituencies for the actual target, the 2024 general elections,” a senior MP BJP leader said.

