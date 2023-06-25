Home The Sunday Standard

CPI miffed at exclusion from all-party meeting

Raja emphasized that the CPI is a recognised party in Manipur and plays a significant role in promoting peace and harmony in the state.

Published: 25th June 2023 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2023 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

D Raja

Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja. (Photo | EPS)

NEW DELHI:  The exclusion of the Communist Party of India (CPI) from the all-party meeting on the prevailing situation in Manipur has drawn criticism from the party.

The CPI’s national general secretary D Raja expressed disappointment with Home Minister Amit Shah for not inviting the CPI to the meeting, stating that it reveals Shah’s indifferent attitude towards the pressing issues in Manipur.

Raja emphasized that the CPI is a recognised party in Manipur and plays a significant role in promoting peace and harmony in the state. He highlighted that a delegation from Manipur had recently met with the CPI leadership, and the party had actively engaged in peace-building efforts, including organising a demonstration in Delhi to appeal for peace and harmony.

Raja called on Shah to explain the exclusion of CPI and the lack of transparency surrounding the Manipur issue. He questioned whether the fear of the CPI exposing the failures of the ruling “double engine” in Manipur was the reason for their exclusion.

Furthermore, Raja criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a foreign trip while Manipur was in turmoil. He stated that the Union Home Minister should be held accountable for the situation in Manipur under his watch, and both Shah and Modi should answer for their failures to the people of Manipur.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPI Manipur D Raja Home Minister Amit Shah PM Modi
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp