CPI miffed at exclusion from all-party meeting

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The exclusion of the Communist Party of India (CPI) from the all-party meeting on the prevailing situation in Manipur has drawn criticism from the party.

The CPI’s national general secretary D Raja expressed disappointment with Home Minister Amit Shah for not inviting the CPI to the meeting, stating that it reveals Shah’s indifferent attitude towards the pressing issues in Manipur.

Raja emphasized that the CPI is a recognised party in Manipur and plays a significant role in promoting peace and harmony in the state. He highlighted that a delegation from Manipur had recently met with the CPI leadership, and the party had actively engaged in peace-building efforts, including organising a demonstration in Delhi to appeal for peace and harmony.

Raja called on Shah to explain the exclusion of CPI and the lack of transparency surrounding the Manipur issue. He questioned whether the fear of the CPI exposing the failures of the ruling “double engine” in Manipur was the reason for their exclusion.

Furthermore, Raja criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a foreign trip while Manipur was in turmoil. He stated that the Union Home Minister should be held accountable for the situation in Manipur under his watch, and both Shah and Modi should answer for their failures to the people of Manipur.

