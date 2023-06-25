Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi govt schools to use creative teaching methods under ‘Mission Mathematics’ 

Started in 2022, the directorate of education (DoE) held its first meeting of ‘Mission Mathematics’ on June 22, 2023 for the session 2023-24.

Published: 25th June 2023 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2023 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

School , class , students ,

Image used for representation.(Express Illustration)

NEW DELHI:  Did you ever learn addition and subtraction while using a shoe box, disposable cups or small pebbles in schools and division by using straws and digit strips? If not then visit Delhi government schools which have prepared creative modules for the primary classes I-V under the flagship ‘Mission Mathematics’.

Started in 2022, the directorate of education (DoE) held its first meeting of ‘Mission Mathematics’ on June 22, 2023 for the session 2023-24. “Mission Mathematics is a programme aiming to strengthen board examination results after an analysis of the class X results of government schools had proved 
that Maths was an area of concern and needed special academic support.

During the meeting, the director education Himanshu Gupta unveiled the teaching learning material platform on the portal of Delhi Education department- https://edustud.nic.in/edu/TLM.html. Under the Teaching-Learning Material (TLM)- the portal has details on lab activities for classes I-V and teaching material for the teachers.  

The circular issued last year announcing the launch of Mission Mathematics stated, “For providing need-based academic support and to enhance mathematical learning in a more child-centric and joyful manner, Mission Mathematics is being launched in the government schools of DoE.”

To develop the sense of estimation in addition and subtraction of numbers, the lab activity will ask students pebbles or bottle caps, pencil, pen and paper. Meanwhile to understand tens and ones, straws, rubber band, scissors, die, paper and pencil is being used.

Criteria for the students to attend these Mission Mathematics classes Classes will be conducted in batches of 20-25 students in each group. Students will be identified on the basis of their academic performance in the previous class and criteria decided by the DoE.

Students who have passed after appearing for the compartment exam or students who have secured 40 percent or fewer marks in Mathematics in class IX, students who have passed with grace marks, or other students can be inducted into these special enrichment classes on the basis of performance assessment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi govt schools Mission Mathematics
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp