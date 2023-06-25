Delhi govt schools to use creative teaching methods under ‘Mission Mathematics’ 

Ifrah Mufti By

NEW DELHI: Did you ever learn addition and subtraction while using a shoe box, disposable cups or small pebbles in schools and division by using straws and digit strips? If not then visit Delhi government schools which have prepared creative modules for the primary classes I-V under the flagship ‘Mission Mathematics’.

Started in 2022, the directorate of education (DoE) held its first meeting of ‘Mission Mathematics’ on June 22, 2023 for the session 2023-24. “Mission Mathematics is a programme aiming to strengthen board examination results after an analysis of the class X results of government schools had proved

that Maths was an area of concern and needed special academic support.

During the meeting, the director education Himanshu Gupta unveiled the teaching learning material platform on the portal of Delhi Education department- https://edustud.nic.in/edu/TLM.html. Under the Teaching-Learning Material (TLM)- the portal has details on lab activities for classes I-V and teaching material for the teachers.

The circular issued last year announcing the launch of Mission Mathematics stated, “For providing need-based academic support and to enhance mathematical learning in a more child-centric and joyful manner, Mission Mathematics is being launched in the government schools of DoE.”

To develop the sense of estimation in addition and subtraction of numbers, the lab activity will ask students pebbles or bottle caps, pencil, pen and paper. Meanwhile to understand tens and ones, straws, rubber band, scissors, die, paper and pencil is being used.

Criteria for the students to attend these Mission Mathematics classes Classes will be conducted in batches of 20-25 students in each group. Students will be identified on the basis of their academic performance in the previous class and criteria decided by the DoE.

Students who have passed after appearing for the compartment exam or students who have secured 40 percent or fewer marks in Mathematics in class IX, students who have passed with grace marks, or other students can be inducted into these special enrichment classes on the basis of performance assessment.

