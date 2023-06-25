From yoga to drone, Modi’s US trip makes history

Yeshi Seli By

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the US concluded with enhanced economic ties, collaboration in manufacturing, enhanced diplomatic presence with more missions and a historic welcome that exceeded the expectations of everyone. From Yoga to PM Modi’s address in the Congress, the trip will go down in history.

“India and the US are united by a common destiny. When our partnership progresses, the world will be a better place,’’ said PM Modi. Both PM Modi and US President Joe Biden took part in the India-US Hi-Tech handshake event at the White House which was moderated by Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and saw the participation of leading Indian and American CEOs of tech companies and startups. The thematic focus of the forum was on ‘AI for All’ and ‘Manufacturing for Mankind’.

Those who attended the event from the Indian side included Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra, Nikhil Kamath and Vrinda Kapoor. The American CEOs included Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai, Thomas Tull, besides astronaut Sunita Williams.

PM Modi underlined the immense potential of harnessing Indo-US tech cooperation for socio-economic growth. He also applauded the contribution of India’s talented youth in fostering a culture of innovation. President Biden called on CEOs to help expand India-US tech tie-up to new fields, including biotechnology and quantum.

Both leaders underscored that the India-US partnership would play an instrumental role in building a better future for our people and the world. PM Modi invited Google CEO Sundar Pichai to explore further avenues of collaboration in Artificial Intelligence, fintech, cybersecurity and mobile device manufacturing in India. He also discussed a possible collaboration between Google and academic institutions in India to promote R&D and skill development.

Meanwhile, while addressing a gathering of over 1000 professionals in the US at the John F. Kennedy Centre, PM highlighted the progress made in India. “This is the moment,’’ he said and invited the professionals to forge partnerships with India.

While addressing the diaspora, in the Ronald Reagan Centre, PM Modi said that those attending the meeting have created a mini-India as there were representatives from across all states in India who are now settled in the US.

“In the past four days in the US I have met President Biden, CEOs of leading companies and am impressed by the India-US partnership which is based on conviction, compassion and shared commitment for a better world,’’ said PM Modi to the diaspora adding that the foundation of the partnership was the Indian diaspora.

The major takeaways of this trip include the US deciding to return over 100 antiquities to India, besides major deals in defence, trade and space.

Key takeaways from the visit

The Prime Minister’s US visit has resulted in some big-ticket announcements in the following areas

Defence

Joint production of fighter jet engines in India: GE Aerospace inked an MoU with Hindustan Aeronautics to jointly produce fighter jet engines for IAF’s Light Combat Aircraft Tejas Mark 2

Armed drones

India and the US may announce a mega deal on the purchase of General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper (armed drones) by India, a move which would further bolster India’s national security and surveillance capabilities not only in the Indian Ocean but also along the frontier with China

Space

The nations will collaborate on sending an Indian astronaut to the International Space Station in 2024. India has also decided to join the Artemis Accord on civil space exploration

Business

PM Modi invited America’s Micron Technology to boost semiconductor manufacturing in India. The Prime Minister also invited Applied Materials to India for the development of process technology and advanced packaging capabilities

Aviation

Modi also invited General Electric to play a greater role in the aviation and renewable energy sector in India

Diplomacy

The US will open two new consulates in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, while India will establish a mission in Seattle

H-1B visa: The US will introduce in-country renewable H-1B visas, which will help Indian professionals in the US to continue with their jobs without having to travel overseas for renewal of work visas

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the US concluded with enhanced economic ties, collaboration in manufacturing, enhanced diplomatic presence with more missions and a historic welcome that exceeded the expectations of everyone. From Yoga to PM Modi’s address in the Congress, the trip will go down in history. “India and the US are united by a common destiny. When our partnership progresses, the world will be a better place,’’ said PM Modi. Both PM Modi and US President Joe Biden took part in the India-US Hi-Tech handshake event at the White House which was moderated by Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and saw the participation of leading Indian and American CEOs of tech companies and startups. The thematic focus of the forum was on ‘AI for All’ and ‘Manufacturing for Mankind’. Those who attended the event from the Indian side included Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra, Nikhil Kamath and Vrinda Kapoor. The American CEOs included Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai, Thomas Tull, besides astronaut Sunita Williams.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); PM Modi underlined the immense potential of harnessing Indo-US tech cooperation for socio-economic growth. He also applauded the contribution of India’s talented youth in fostering a culture of innovation. President Biden called on CEOs to help expand India-US tech tie-up to new fields, including biotechnology and quantum. Both leaders underscored that the India-US partnership would play an instrumental role in building a better future for our people and the world. PM Modi invited Google CEO Sundar Pichai to explore further avenues of collaboration in Artificial Intelligence, fintech, cybersecurity and mobile device manufacturing in India. He also discussed a possible collaboration between Google and academic institutions in India to promote R&D and skill development. Meanwhile, while addressing a gathering of over 1000 professionals in the US at the John F. Kennedy Centre, PM highlighted the progress made in India. “This is the moment,’’ he said and invited the professionals to forge partnerships with India. While addressing the diaspora, in the Ronald Reagan Centre, PM Modi said that those attending the meeting have created a mini-India as there were representatives from across all states in India who are now settled in the US. “In the past four days in the US I have met President Biden, CEOs of leading companies and am impressed by the India-US partnership which is based on conviction, compassion and shared commitment for a better world,’’ said PM Modi to the diaspora adding that the foundation of the partnership was the Indian diaspora. The major takeaways of this trip include the US deciding to return over 100 antiquities to India, besides major deals in defence, trade and space. Key takeaways from the visit The Prime Minister’s US visit has resulted in some big-ticket announcements in the following areas Defence Joint production of fighter jet engines in India: GE Aerospace inked an MoU with Hindustan Aeronautics to jointly produce fighter jet engines for IAF’s Light Combat Aircraft Tejas Mark 2 Armed drones India and the US may announce a mega deal on the purchase of General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper (armed drones) by India, a move which would further bolster India’s national security and surveillance capabilities not only in the Indian Ocean but also along the frontier with China Space The nations will collaborate on sending an Indian astronaut to the International Space Station in 2024. India has also decided to join the Artemis Accord on civil space exploration Business PM Modi invited America’s Micron Technology to boost semiconductor manufacturing in India. The Prime Minister also invited Applied Materials to India for the development of process technology and advanced packaging capabilities Aviation Modi also invited General Electric to play a greater role in the aviation and renewable energy sector in India Diplomacy The US will open two new consulates in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, while India will establish a mission in Seattle H-1B visa: The US will introduce in-country renewable H-1B visas, which will help Indian professionals in the US to continue with their jobs without having to travel overseas for renewal of work visas