Home The Sunday Standard

Your eagerness to meet appears mischievous: Rahul tells Kejriwal

Kejriwal urged the Congress to clear its stance on the ordinance and sought a meeting.

Published: 25th June 2023 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2023 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. ( Photo | PTI )

NEW DELHI: The rift between the Congress and AAP over the Central ordinance on Delhi’s administrative matters shows no signs of abetting, said AAP sources on Saturday. They said despite repeated requests from Arvind Kejriwal for a meeting with Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader has not shown any interest.

At the Opposition meeting in Patna on Friday, Rahul reportedly told AAP leaders: “Your eagerness for a meeting appears mischievous.” 

Kejriwal urged the Congress to clear its stance on the ordinance and sought a meeting. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge responded by referring to recent comments of AAP leaders, terming them “unacceptable,” sources said.

“If we recount the criticisms attributed to Congress leaders against AAP, then there is no possibility of constructive politics,” said an AAP source. Kejriwal also had a personal word with Rahul, urging him to schedule a meeting over tea.

Sources said Kejriwal told Rahul that even if it is a half-an-hour meeting, they could resolve all issues between the two sides. Rahul reportedly showed reluctance saying that Congress has a process for all such things that need to be followed, remarking that “your eagerness to the meeting appears to be mischievous.”
Other senior leaders, including NCP’s Sharad Pawar and Mamta Banerjee, also advised Congress to talk over lunch. But, the Congress leader disagreed.

Another senior party leader said Congress leaders, including Kharge and Rahul, voiced their opposition to the ordinance, emphasising their commitment to upholding democratic values. However, they “hesitated” to publicly acknowledge their stance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
aapRahul GandhiArvind KejriwalAICCCentral ordinance
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp