Your eagerness to meet appears mischievous: Rahul tells Kejriwal

Amit Pandey By

NEW DELHI: The rift between the Congress and AAP over the Central ordinance on Delhi’s administrative matters shows no signs of abetting, said AAP sources on Saturday. They said despite repeated requests from Arvind Kejriwal for a meeting with Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader has not shown any interest.

At the Opposition meeting in Patna on Friday, Rahul reportedly told AAP leaders: “Your eagerness for a meeting appears mischievous.”

Kejriwal urged the Congress to clear its stance on the ordinance and sought a meeting. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge responded by referring to recent comments of AAP leaders, terming them “unacceptable,” sources said.

“If we recount the criticisms attributed to Congress leaders against AAP, then there is no possibility of constructive politics,” said an AAP source. Kejriwal also had a personal word with Rahul, urging him to schedule a meeting over tea.

Sources said Kejriwal told Rahul that even if it is a half-an-hour meeting, they could resolve all issues between the two sides. Rahul reportedly showed reluctance saying that Congress has a process for all such things that need to be followed, remarking that “your eagerness to the meeting appears to be mischievous.”

Other senior leaders, including NCP’s Sharad Pawar and Mamta Banerjee, also advised Congress to talk over lunch. But, the Congress leader disagreed.

Another senior party leader said Congress leaders, including Kharge and Rahul, voiced their opposition to the ordinance, emphasising their commitment to upholding democratic values. However, they “hesitated” to publicly acknowledge their stance.

NEW DELHI: The rift between the Congress and AAP over the Central ordinance on Delhi’s administrative matters shows no signs of abetting, said AAP sources on Saturday. They said despite repeated requests from Arvind Kejriwal for a meeting with Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader has not shown any interest. At the Opposition meeting in Patna on Friday, Rahul reportedly told AAP leaders: “Your eagerness for a meeting appears mischievous.” Kejriwal urged the Congress to clear its stance on the ordinance and sought a meeting. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge responded by referring to recent comments of AAP leaders, terming them “unacceptable,” sources said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “If we recount the criticisms attributed to Congress leaders against AAP, then there is no possibility of constructive politics,” said an AAP source. Kejriwal also had a personal word with Rahul, urging him to schedule a meeting over tea. Sources said Kejriwal told Rahul that even if it is a half-an-hour meeting, they could resolve all issues between the two sides. Rahul reportedly showed reluctance saying that Congress has a process for all such things that need to be followed, remarking that “your eagerness to the meeting appears to be mischievous.” Other senior leaders, including NCP’s Sharad Pawar and Mamta Banerjee, also advised Congress to talk over lunch. But, the Congress leader disagreed. Another senior party leader said Congress leaders, including Kharge and Rahul, voiced their opposition to the ordinance, emphasising their commitment to upholding democratic values. However, they “hesitated” to publicly acknowledge their stance.