Bid to preserve fresh water fish species of Kerala’s Wayanad

Panchayat president HB Pradeep said earlier water bodies were filled with different species of fish in the district.

Published: 05th March 2023 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2023 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Efforts are progressing to demarcate the boundaries of Vellayani Lake, for the conservation of the freshwater lake | Vincent Pulickal

Image used for representational purpose only.

KALPETTA: At a time when the freshwater fish species are facing extinction threat across the state, the Edavaka panchayat, the first grama panchayat in the state to prepare a biodiversity register has come up with a novel scheme to conserve the rich diversity of freshwater fish in Wayanad. 

The scheme, being executed with the financial support of Kerala State Biodiversity Board (KSBB) is expected to complete within one year by conserving various vanishing freshwater species. For the same, the local body has already set up three ponds on a 2-acre land by utilising labour force under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. 

Over 18  varieties of fish species, which were collected from various areas of the district have been protecting in the ponds. The civic body is now planning to set up two more ponds aimed at expanding the schemes to conserved more fish varieties. 

Panchayat president HB Pradeep said earlier water bodies were filled with different species of fish in the district. As per expert’s opinion, there are over 60 fresh water fish varieties in the district. But, unscientific fishing methods - mainly  use of harmful chemicals in rivers almost left many varieities to the point of extinction.  Hence, it is high time to provide protection and conservation to many species of fresh water fishes. 

The programme is aimed at conserving biodiversity fresh water and promoting people to  protect the rich source of the fish species,” he added. Apart from the ponds, aquarium to show case varieties of fresh water fish will also be set up. This is part of our efforts to multiply and propagate the fresh water species.  The project also envisages to set up a community forest on the 2 acre land, he added. The local body also aims to convert the destination as a major tourism attraction in the district.

