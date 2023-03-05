In poll year, new district carved out in Madhya Pradesh’s Vindhya

Anuraag Singh By

BHOPAL: Continuing to work on its ‘Mission Vindhya’ to repeat BJP’s 2018 assembly poll’s stellar performance in this year’s end Assembly polls at 30 seats of the seven eastern and north eastern districts of Madhya Pradesh, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday announced the creation of new Mauganj district out of the existing Rewa district.

The new Mauganj district, which will be MP’s 53rd district, will comprise four tehsils, including three existing tehsils of Rewa district, Mauganj, Hanumana and Naigarhi tehsils, besides a new Dev Talab tehsil. The new district of East MP, will also include two full-fledged assembly segments of existing Rewa district, including Mauganj and Dev Talab, with the latter being presently represented by BJP veteran and present MP Vidhan Sabha Speaker Girish Gautam.The new district, once it formally comes into existence, will be the new Gateway of MP to Eastern Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur-Varanasi region.

