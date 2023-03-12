Home The Sunday Standard

Aim is to make today’s artisans big entrepreneurs of tomorrow: Modi

Published: 12th March 2023 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2023 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: India is a land of artisans and craftsmen amid its topographical, traditional and cultural diversities and has now become a significant supplier of handicrafts to the world markets. Underlining the objectives of the PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman Yojana (or PM-VIKAS), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the aim is to make today’s artisans' big entrepreneurs of tomorrow.

“Today’s Vishwakarma (referring to artisans and craftsmen) can become entrepreneurs of tomorrow. For this stability in their business model is essential,” the PM said at a webinar on the scheme – which was announced in the annual Budget 2023-24.

The PM-VIKAS will be introduced with a thrust to incorporate Indian handicrafts into the Micro, Small, and Medium scale Enterprise (MSME) value chain. The scheme aims to support Indian artisans and craftsmen to make them compete with world markets. The prime minister also amplified his request to all stakeholders to make small artisans part of their value chains.

Underlining the objectives of the PM-VIKAS, PM Modi at the webinar on ‘PM Vishwakarama Kaushal Samman’ on Saturday said the time has come for working in mission mode to help artisans living in the remote areas and make them a strong part of the value chain.

The prime minister said that Lord Vishwakarma is considered the ultimate creator. “In his idols, he is seen holding various tools. In our society, those who create something with their own hands with the help of tools, have a rich tradition,” he said adding that PM-VIKAS scheme is aimed at developing traditional artisans and craftsmen by promoting and preserving their rich folk traditions.

“Small artisans play a vital role in the production of local crafts and the PM-VIKAS focuses on empowering them. The skilled craftsmen are symbols of the true spirits of self-reliant India and our government considers such people as Vishwakarmas of new India”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. Spelling out the basic objective of the scheme, the PM said that the scheme is aimed at the handholding of artisans and people associated with small businesses and the development of traditional artisans and craftsmen.

Referring to Gandhi’s concept of Gram Swaraj, the prime minister said that the role of artisans in village life along with agriculture can bring changes in the rural economy also. He highlighted how his government’s many schemes including Mudra Yojna, have been supporting the artisans and others. 

