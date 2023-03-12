Home The Sunday Standard

Haldwani cleanest city in Uttarakhand, Rishikesh worst

However, it will be even more challenging to prevent air quality from deteriorating due to forest fires and rising heat in the coming two-three months.

Published: 12th March 2023 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2023 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

Rishikesh's iconic Laxman Jhula bridge

Rishikesh's iconic Laxman Jhula bridge used for representational purpose (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

DEHRADUN: The Pollution Control Board’s data shows air quality in Haldwani, a major city in Uttarakhand, is the cleanest compared to other districts of the entire state. The air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 114.69 micrograms per cubic metre. However, by standard, this purity is of moderate quality. The  standard of pure air is considered to be below 100 micrograms per cubic.

A report released by the Pollution Control Board has revealed that Rishikesh, which is the gateway of the four dhams, has recorded the worst air condition in the atmosphere. The AQI level here is 147.88 micrograms per cubic meter.

This has been revealed in the January 2023 report released by the Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board. However, it will be even more challenging to prevent air quality from deteriorating due to forest fires and rising heat in the coming two-three months.

Speaking to this daily, Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board (UPCB) Regional Officer Dr RK Chaturvedi said, “The main reason for the increase in air pollution in Rishikesh is the pollution caused by large-scale construction work and the increase in vehicular movement around the region.”

Dr. Chaturvedi also told, “The Pollution Control Board collects data after taking samples from across the state to monitor the air quality. Based on these, weekly, monthly and annual reports are prepared. The PCB had recently released a January report measuring the air quality of Dehradun, Rishikesh, Haridwar, Haldwani, Rudrapur, Kashipur”.

During this period, the air quality index of all cities has been recorded in the moderate category. In the case of particulate matter-2.5, 76.84 has been recorded in Rishikesh and 84.79 in Haridwar, while it should not exceed 60 micrograms per cubic meter in 24 hours.According to sources in the state pollution control board, pollution in the atmosphere was recorded at the lowest in the lockdown. There was a lot of improvement in the air quality during the Corona period.

In the first lockdown, the air quality index of Dehradun was recorded at 72 micrograms, Rishikesh 54, Haridwar 61, Kashipur 75, Rudrapur 72 and Haldwani 71 micrograms per cubic meter, while in the second lockdown, Dehradun recorded 82, Rishikesh 64, Haridwar 32, Kashipur 78, Rudrapur 78 and Haldwani 69 micrograms per cubic meter.An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered healthy, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101.

AQI of all cities are moderate

During this period, the air quality index of all cities has been recorded in the moderate category. In the case of particulate matter-2.5, 76.84 has been recorded in Rishikesh and 84.79 in Haridwar, while it should not exceed 60 micrograms per cubic meter in 24 hours.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pollution Control Board Haldwani Uttarakhand Air quality
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp