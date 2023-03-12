Haldwani cleanest city in Uttarakhand, Rishikesh worst

Narendra Sethi By

DEHRADUN: The Pollution Control Board’s data shows air quality in Haldwani, a major city in Uttarakhand, is the cleanest compared to other districts of the entire state. The air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 114.69 micrograms per cubic metre. However, by standard, this purity is of moderate quality. The standard of pure air is considered to be below 100 micrograms per cubic.

A report released by the Pollution Control Board has revealed that Rishikesh, which is the gateway of the four dhams, has recorded the worst air condition in the atmosphere. The AQI level here is 147.88 micrograms per cubic meter.

This has been revealed in the January 2023 report released by the Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board. However, it will be even more challenging to prevent air quality from deteriorating due to forest fires and rising heat in the coming two-three months.

Speaking to this daily, Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board (UPCB) Regional Officer Dr RK Chaturvedi said, “The main reason for the increase in air pollution in Rishikesh is the pollution caused by large-scale construction work and the increase in vehicular movement around the region.”

Dr. Chaturvedi also told, “The Pollution Control Board collects data after taking samples from across the state to monitor the air quality. Based on these, weekly, monthly and annual reports are prepared. The PCB had recently released a January report measuring the air quality of Dehradun, Rishikesh, Haridwar, Haldwani, Rudrapur, Kashipur”.

During this period, the air quality index of all cities has been recorded in the moderate category. In the case of particulate matter-2.5, 76.84 has been recorded in Rishikesh and 84.79 in Haridwar, while it should not exceed 60 micrograms per cubic meter in 24 hours.According to sources in the state pollution control board, pollution in the atmosphere was recorded at the lowest in the lockdown. There was a lot of improvement in the air quality during the Corona period.

In the first lockdown, the air quality index of Dehradun was recorded at 72 micrograms, Rishikesh 54, Haridwar 61, Kashipur 75, Rudrapur 72 and Haldwani 71 micrograms per cubic meter, while in the second lockdown, Dehradun recorded 82, Rishikesh 64, Haridwar 32, Kashipur 78, Rudrapur 78 and Haldwani 69 micrograms per cubic meter.An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered healthy, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101.

AQI of all cities are moderate

During this period, the air quality index of all cities has been recorded in the moderate category. In the case of particulate matter-2.5, 76.84 has been recorded in Rishikesh and 84.79 in Haridwar, while it should not exceed 60 micrograms per cubic meter in 24 hours.

DEHRADUN: The Pollution Control Board’s data shows air quality in Haldwani, a major city in Uttarakhand, is the cleanest compared to other districts of the entire state. The air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 114.69 micrograms per cubic metre. However, by standard, this purity is of moderate quality. The standard of pure air is considered to be below 100 micrograms per cubic. A report released by the Pollution Control Board has revealed that Rishikesh, which is the gateway of the four dhams, has recorded the worst air condition in the atmosphere. The AQI level here is 147.88 micrograms per cubic meter. This has been revealed in the January 2023 report released by the Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board. However, it will be even more challenging to prevent air quality from deteriorating due to forest fires and rising heat in the coming two-three months.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking to this daily, Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board (UPCB) Regional Officer Dr RK Chaturvedi said, “The main reason for the increase in air pollution in Rishikesh is the pollution caused by large-scale construction work and the increase in vehicular movement around the region.” Dr. Chaturvedi also told, “The Pollution Control Board collects data after taking samples from across the state to monitor the air quality. Based on these, weekly, monthly and annual reports are prepared. The PCB had recently released a January report measuring the air quality of Dehradun, Rishikesh, Haridwar, Haldwani, Rudrapur, Kashipur”. During this period, the air quality index of all cities has been recorded in the moderate category. In the case of particulate matter-2.5, 76.84 has been recorded in Rishikesh and 84.79 in Haridwar, while it should not exceed 60 micrograms per cubic meter in 24 hours.According to sources in the state pollution control board, pollution in the atmosphere was recorded at the lowest in the lockdown. There was a lot of improvement in the air quality during the Corona period. In the first lockdown, the air quality index of Dehradun was recorded at 72 micrograms, Rishikesh 54, Haridwar 61, Kashipur 75, Rudrapur 72 and Haldwani 71 micrograms per cubic meter, while in the second lockdown, Dehradun recorded 82, Rishikesh 64, Haridwar 32, Kashipur 78, Rudrapur 78 and Haldwani 69 micrograms per cubic meter.An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered healthy, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101. AQI of all cities are moderate During this period, the air quality index of all cities has been recorded in the moderate category. In the case of particulate matter-2.5, 76.84 has been recorded in Rishikesh and 84.79 in Haridwar, while it should not exceed 60 micrograms per cubic meter in 24 hours.