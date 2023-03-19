Home The Sunday Standard

Amritpal manages to give cops the slip, 78 aides held

Internet shut; Punjab police launch massive hunt for radical preacher

Published: 19th March 2023 01:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2023 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

Followers of Amritpal Singh clash with the police while breaking through barricades at the police in protest against filing of FIR against him and his associates. (Photo | PTI)

Followers of Amritpal Singh clash with the police while breaking through barricades at the police in protest against filing of FIR against him and his associates. (File Photo | PTI)

CHANDIGARH:  A major security crackdown is underway in Punjab to arrest the pro-Khalistani preacher and chief of Waris Punjab De Amritpal Singh. The police on Saturday arrested 78 associates of the self-styled preacher, who reportedly dodged the police net early in the day. The Punjab government has suspended internet services till Sunday noon to prevent rumours.

The state police registered a case against Amritpal and his supporters on February 24 for attacking the Ajnala police station near Amritsar a day earlier.

Sources said the cavalcade of Dubai-returned Amritpal was intercepted at the Shahkot-Malsian Road in Jalandhar district and seven people were arrested on the spot. Amritpal was on his way to Muktsar Sahib. However, Amritpal managed to evade the police by reportedly shifting to another vehicle.

The police said that Amritpal’s associates are involved in four criminal cases relating to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on policemen and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duties of public servants.

Supporters of Amritpal shared some unconfirmed videos on social media claiming that policemen were chasing them. A video also showed Amritpal sitting in a vehicle and one of his aides could be heard saying policemen were after ‘Bhai saab’ (Amritpal).

Amritpal gained prominence in February when a man complained at the Ajnala Police Station that he had been kidnapped and beaten up by supporters of the radical preacher. Amritpal’s supporters brandishing swords and guns clashed with police personnel at the Ajnala, near Amritsar, last month in which six policemen, including an SP-rank officer, were injured. Amritpal demanded the release of his close aides Lovepreet Singh aka Toofan who was released the next day on court orders.

Meanwhile, a large police force has been deployed at Amritpal’s native village Jallupur Khera near Amritsar.

Security has been beefed up on Himachal Pradesh borders with Punjab in view of a crackdown against Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh, police here said on Sunday.

Strict vigil is being kept with checking of all suspicious-looking vehicles on every check post along Nangal and Gagret, said Una Superintendent of Police Arjit Sen Thakur.

The Una Police has barricaded several places and deployed its personnel in heavy numbers at Bathari, Marwari, Santoshgarh, and Mehatpur on the Himachal-Punjab border.

Thakur appealed to the people to remain calm and peaceful and if they spot any unwanted elements in their areas report them to the police.

The police have asked people to maintain peace and harmony. “Request all citizens to maintain peace & harmony. The police are working to maintain law and order…. Request citizens not to panic or spread fake news or hate speech,” the police said in a tweet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amritpal Singh Punjab
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opp comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
BJP's demand for probe panel on Rahul can’t be set up under Rule 223
For representational purpose
Water stress to hit India’s food production by 2050, says report by GCEW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp