Amritpal manages to give cops the slip, 78 aides held

CHANDIGARH: A major security crackdown is underway in Punjab to arrest the pro-Khalistani preacher and chief of Waris Punjab De Amritpal Singh. The police on Saturday arrested 78 associates of the self-styled preacher, who reportedly dodged the police net early in the day. The Punjab government has suspended internet services till Sunday noon to prevent rumours.

The state police registered a case against Amritpal and his supporters on February 24 for attacking the Ajnala police station near Amritsar a day earlier.

Sources said the cavalcade of Dubai-returned Amritpal was intercepted at the Shahkot-Malsian Road in Jalandhar district and seven people were arrested on the spot. Amritpal was on his way to Muktsar Sahib. However, Amritpal managed to evade the police by reportedly shifting to another vehicle.

The police said that Amritpal’s associates are involved in four criminal cases relating to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on policemen and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duties of public servants.

Supporters of Amritpal shared some unconfirmed videos on social media claiming that policemen were chasing them. A video also showed Amritpal sitting in a vehicle and one of his aides could be heard saying policemen were after ‘Bhai saab’ (Amritpal).

Amritpal gained prominence in February when a man complained at the Ajnala Police Station that he had been kidnapped and beaten up by supporters of the radical preacher. Amritpal’s supporters brandishing swords and guns clashed with police personnel at the Ajnala, near Amritsar, last month in which six policemen, including an SP-rank officer, were injured. Amritpal demanded the release of his close aides Lovepreet Singh aka Toofan who was released the next day on court orders.

Meanwhile, a large police force has been deployed at Amritpal’s native village Jallupur Khera near Amritsar.

Security has been beefed up on Himachal Pradesh borders with Punjab in view of a crackdown against Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh, police here said on Sunday.

Strict vigil is being kept with checking of all suspicious-looking vehicles on every check post along Nangal and Gagret, said Una Superintendent of Police Arjit Sen Thakur.

The Una Police has barricaded several places and deployed its personnel in heavy numbers at Bathari, Marwari, Santoshgarh, and Mehatpur on the Himachal-Punjab border.

Thakur appealed to the people to remain calm and peaceful and if they spot any unwanted elements in their areas report them to the police.

The police have asked people to maintain peace and harmony. “Request all citizens to maintain peace & harmony. The police are working to maintain law and order…. Request citizens not to panic or spread fake news or hate speech,” the police said in a tweet.

