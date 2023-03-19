Genetics leading cause of glaucoma: Experts

NEW DELHI: Genetics is one of the leading causes of glaucoma, which is the second most common cause of irreversible blindness in India and the world, and those with a family history need to take genetic testing and counselling before the disease develops, experts said.

On World Glaucoma Awareness Week (March 12-18), experts said awareness about the disease is less, even though an estimated 12 million people in India are affected by it and figures is likely to go up in the coming years.

What is needed is increased awareness, early identification and effective treatment to reduce the Glaucoma burden and stop permanent visual loss. According to Dr Deven Tuli, Senior Consultant-- Glaucoma at ASG Narang Eye Centre in New Delhi, Glaucoma is a complex disease with various risk factors that causes irreversible vision loss.

He said, as per research; Genetics is one of the leading causes of Glaucoma, a chronic, progressive optic neuropathy that can cause vision loss and blindness by damaging the optic nerve, which connects the eye to the brain.

Having a first-degree relative (like a parent or sibling) with the condition is a substantial risk factor for developing the disease. In such a scenario, the importance of genetic testing and counselling in people with a family history of glaucoma takes precedence.

“Early diagnosis and treatment of the condition can greatly enhance outcomes and stop permanent visual loss. It is essential that healthcare providers and patients understand the genetic basis of glaucoma and take preventative measures to slow its progression,” Dr Tuli told TNIE.

As the disease usually advances slowly and quietly, and symptoms may not surface until severe damage has already happened, those over 40 years or with a family history of the condition are advised to have routine eye exams to identify glaucoma in its early stages, said Dr J C Das, senior-most Glaucoma specialist.

Dr Suneeta Dubey, Head of Department, Glaucoma, Dr Shroff's Charity Eye Hospital, said family history in the first degree relative increases the risk by five to tenfold.

Since glaucoma has been found to run in families, people with a family history of Glaucoma should ensure that they and the newborns in the family get regularly tested for glaucoma, advised Dr Roma Johri, Glaucoma Consultant at Sri Shankara Nethralaya, Hyderabad.

“While glaucoma cannot be prevented if you have a genetic predisposition, timely medical intervention can prevent a person from major vision loss and irreversible blindness. Exercise to lower eye pressure might be helpful for some people,” she said.

While genetics and family history are significant risk factors for developing glaucoma, numerous additional elements may also play a role in the condition. One of them is lifestyle choices, like smoking and drinking, added Dr Dubey.

