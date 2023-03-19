Kolkata Diary: Union Home Ministry seeks report on fake cases on Opposition in West Bengal

Pranab Mondal By

Ministry seeks report on false cases on Oppn

The Union Home Ministry has sought a report from the West Bengal government on alleged fabricated cases registered against leaders and workers of Opposition parties in the state. The letter, undersigned by Mrityunjay Tripathy, an under-secretary to the Union government, reads that the Prime Minister’s Office has written to the home ministry and forwarded a letter written by BJP MLA and leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, in which he alleged filing of ‘’false and fabricated’’ cases against Opposition leaders and party workers by the Bengal government.

Flagship Duare Sarkar programme in April

The West Bengal government will hold the sixth edition of its flagship Duare Sarkar (government is at doorstep) programme from April 1 to 20 as part of its attempts to increase the coverage of various welfare schemes before panchayat polls which are likely to be held in May. Bengal chief secretary H.K. Dwivedi made it clear that the main focus of the coming drive would be on the West Bengal Bhabishyat Credit Card Scheme (WBBCCS), a credit-based scheme by the state to support unemployed youths to set up micro and small enterprises.

Sleep disorders common in kids now: Physicans

A group of Kolkata-based physicians held a meeting at Press Club to create awareness on how snoring, various sleep related disorders and even the potentially fatal obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) have become a problem among children, too. The doctors warned that sleep apnoea is a common disorder characterised by repetitive episodes of nocturnal breathing stoppage triggered by upper airway collapse, leading to a range of diseases and even death. ‘’Snoring, sleep deprivation and obstructive sleep apnoea cases have been definitely increasing within children in Kolkata,’’ said Dipankar Dutta, an ENT and sleep physician.

pranab mondal

Our correspondent in West Bengal

pranabm@newindianexpress.com

