Home The Sunday Standard

No discussion on budget big concern: Expert

Public has the right to know how their money is going to be utilised: M R Madhavan, PRS Legislative Research chief

Published: 19th March 2023 01:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2023 01:18 AM   |  A+A-

Proceedings of Lok Sabha underway during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 17, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: With the first week of the second leg of the Budget session washed out due to protests from both Treasury benches and the Opposition side, experts have said that the real concern is the loss of time allotted for crucial question hours and the passing of the Union Budget without any discussion and Parliamentary oversight.

Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have been in a deadlock for the entire week as the ruling party and Opposition are engaged in a tug-of-war over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in London. Both Houses have failed to transact any business since the session reconvened after a month-long recess. Disruptions in Parliament proceedings have become a norm in the last two decades, said Dr M R Madhavan, president of PRS Legislative Research, a think-tank on Parliament procedures. Speaking to this newspaper, Madhavan said Parliament plays a vital role in fixing accountability of the government and it’s high time Parliamentarians come together to take steps for the smooth functioning of the House.

“We should recall what Ambedkar said about Parliamentary democracy. According to him, the idea of Parliamentary democracy is that the government is held accountable daily in Parliament. If we are losing that, we are losing something central to what a Parliamentary democracy is,” he said. More worrying is the passing of the Finance Bill without any discussion, he said.

“I am concerned that the Union Budget of  Rs 40 lakh crore is going to be approved without any discussion or any parliamentary oversight. The public has the right to know how their money is going to be utilised,” he said. Instead of talking about the cost of washout, “We should be debating the cost of Parliament not examining whether Rs 40 lakh crore is being properly deployed,” he asserted.

The cost of each sitting of Parliament is calculated by dividing the total cost of running both Houses by the number of sittings. Another casualty is the Question Hour, one of the most important businesses of the House, said Madhavan said. “With the continuous disruptions, Question Hours are gone every day. How will you hold a minister accountable if the Question Hour is not there,” he said. Along with Question Hour, the lawmakers are also missing out on the opportunity to table Private Member Bills.

“It’s not easy to draft a private member bill. Some MPs spend weeks drafting the Bill and it becomes a sheer waste,” he said. To break the impasse, all party leaders and Parliamentarians need to come together and chalk out strategies, he said. “We are talking about Indian democracy for the next 20-30 years. How we are going to behave and a more sensible way of holding the government accountable.”

“The British Parliament has built the tradition of conducting the House smoothly. We also have to build that. They allow everybody to speak.  They don’t see any disruptions except occasional walkouts,” he said
 “We are only 70 years old. We should learn from other people and figure out how we can strengthen our system,” said Madhavan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Budget session Ambedkar
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opp comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
BJP's demand for probe panel on Rahul can’t be set up under Rule 223
For representational purpose
Water stress to hit India’s food production by 2050, says report by GCEW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp