Rs 1,200-crore textile park to come up in Lucknow soon

NEW DELHI: In a major infra push to the state, the Centre has approved a mega textile park for Uttar Pradesh along with six other states. The 1000-acre project — Prime Minister Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel Park (PM MITRA) — will come up in Lucknow at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore.

Responding to the announcement made by PM Narendra Modi about the project in New Delhi on Friday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath took to twitter to express his gratitude on behalf of the 25 crore population of UP for the mega project. He said that through the project, the PM’s resolution of “Make-in-India” and “Make-for-the-world” would take shape on the ground.

“This textile park will give a new identity to Uttar Pradesh’s textile industry, besides creating huge investment possibilities and lakhs of jobs,” he added. The CM claimed that the park would make all the facilities related to the state’s textile sector available under one roof. It would also prove to be a boon for the artisans, weavers and those engaged in handicrafts in UP. Highly placed official sources said the Yogi government would form a Special Purpose Vehicle to ensure the completion of modalities towards setting up of the project soon.

While Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Handloom and Textiles, Government of Uttar Pradesh will be appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in the SPV, the Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, will bear the responsibility of the chairman. The proposed name of the SPV will be “Sant Kabir PM Mitra Textile & Apparel Park Limited”.

The state has already arranged Rs 10 crore (paid up capital) for the project in which UP would contribute 51% of the total capital while 49% share will be from the Government of India. To be developed on the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, free land will be made available to the handloom and textiles department for textile Park.

