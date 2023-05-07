Clip threatening to ‘finish off’ Mallikarjun Kharge family goes viral

Express News Service By

KALABURAGI: An audio clip of BJP candidate from the Chittapur Assembly constituency, Manikanth Rathod, allegedly threatening to “finish off” the family members of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has gone viral.

In the audio clip, a Rathod follower is heard telling him, “Kharge Sahebru will initiate legal action on the 44 cases against you that have been stayed.” Rathod, without mentioning Kharge’s name, is heard allegedly telling his follower that he would “finish off” the wife and children.

On Saturday, Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge referred to the audio clip while addressing a poll meeting in the Chittapur constituency. He said Chittapur voters should think whether they want “such criminals” to be their MLA or a person keen on developing their constituency as an elected representative.

Rathod, however, denied that he threatened to kill Kharge family. He filed a complaint at the cybercrime police station in Kalaburagi on Saturday, stating the audio clip is fake.

