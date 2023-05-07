Home The Sunday Standard

Clip threatening to ‘finish off’ Mallikarjun Kharge family goes viral

He filed a complaint at the cybercrime police station in Kalaburagi on Saturday, stating the audio clip is fake.

Published: 07th May 2023 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2023 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Mallikarjun Kharge. (File Photo | PTI)

Mallikarjun Kharge. (File Photo | PTI)

 KALABURAGI: An audio clip of BJP candidate from the Chittapur Assembly constituency, Manikanth Rathod, allegedly threatening to “finish off” the family members of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has gone viral.

In the audio clip, a Rathod follower is heard telling him, “Kharge Sahebru will initiate legal action on the 44 cases against you that have been stayed.” Rathod, without mentioning Kharge’s name, is heard allegedly telling his follower that he would “finish off” the wife and children.

On Saturday, Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge referred to the audio clip while addressing a poll meeting in the Chittapur constituency. He said Chittapur voters should think whether they want “such criminals” to be their MLA or a person keen on developing their constituency as an elected representative.

Rathod, however, denied that he threatened to kill Kharge family. He filed a complaint at the cybercrime police station in Kalaburagi on Saturday, stating the audio clip is fake.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kharge BJP
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp