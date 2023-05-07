Home The Sunday Standard

Ready to rumble: Pilot renews feud with Rajasthan CM Gehlot after weeks of calm

During this programme,more than 25 MLAs of Rajasthan were present in Barmer alongside Sachin Pilot.

Published: 07th May 2023 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2023 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

An illustrative collage of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (L) and his former Deputy Sachin Pilot. (Express Illustrations)

JAIPUR: After a few weeks of relative calm and silence, former deputy CM of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot has once again targeted CM Ashok Gehlot over the paper leak and corruption issues. Pilot, who addressed a massive public rally in Barmer on Saturday at the inauguration programme of a hostel built in the name of Virendra Chaudhary, the late son of a cabinet minister and Pilot loyalist Hemaram Chaudhary, stated that he will “continue to fight against corruption, regardless of whether some people like it or not.”

He emphasised that corruption is all-pervasive in our society and system and must be combated effectively. Pilot also reiterated his concern about the issue of paper leaks in exams for government recruitment and asserted that “it poses a major problem in Rajasthan as it hampers the dreams of the youth.”

He emphasised the need to address and prevent paper leaks, which have often happened in the state in recent years. Pilot was addressing the public rally in Barmer, a part of the Marwar region regarded as the bastion of CM Ashok Gehlot.

Last month, Pilot staged a one-day dharna, accusing the Gehlot government of failing to investigate corruption cases that occurred during the previous BJP government led by Vasundhara Raje. Similarly, he has repeatedly criticised the Gehlot government concerning the paper leak case. Responding to questions about his caste and birthplace, Pilot stated that he has no control over his caste group or place of birth, but when he opened his eyes, he recognized the importance of the relationships he has with people.

During this programme, more than 25 MLAs of Rajasthan were present in Barmer alongside Sachin Pilot. This visit by Pilot is also seen as another display of his strength and popularity in the election year. It is believed that Pilot arrived at the program with a convoy of over 1,000 vehicles.

However, with less than six months remaining until the assembly elections, the possibility of a Chief Ministerial battle between Pilot and Gehlot seems unlikely. Nevertheless, sources suggest that the two leaders are currently engaged in a power struggle over ticket distribution for the upcoming assembly elections later this year.

The leader who succeeds in securing tickets for more of their close associates increases his chances of becoming the CM if the Congress government is re-elected. During the programme, Minister Rajendra Gudha stated that Sachin Pilot is “a leader who represents all sections of society and is popular throughout Rajasthan.”

He added that Rajasthan is eagerly waiting for Pilot’s leadership. Similarly, another Minister in the Gehlot government, Murarilal Meena commented that a “massive crowd has gathered here and even Delhi would witness the power of Sachin Pilot.”Speaking at the event, senior cabinet minister Hemaram Chaudhary, expressed his solidarity with Pilot, stating he stands by those he associates with, even at a personal cost.

Pilot had maintained silence for the past few weeks and during the entire duration of the campaign for the Karnataka elections, even CM Gehlot refrained from commenting on the dispute with Pilot.

