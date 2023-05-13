BJP sweeps Uttar Pradesh urban local body polls

As per the political pundits, the split in Muslim votes among SP, BSP and AIMIM played a significant role in BJP’s victory on several seats, especially in west UP. In Meerut, Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM threw a surprise by emerging as the main contender of the BJP, pushing the Samajwadi Party to the number three position in the poll for the mayor’s post. AIMIM even won two wards in Meerut and one in the temple town of Ayodhya till the result last came in.