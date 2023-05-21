Centre’s ordinance insults SC, against democracy: Kejriwal

Amit Pandey By

NEW DELHI: The AAP government will challenge in the Supreme Court the Centre’s ordinance related to transfer and posting of officers in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday, calling the move “unconstitutional” and against the democracy.

He alleged that the Centre has entered into a direct confrontation with the Supreme Court over the issue of control over services matter as the ordinance “overturns” its verdict giving the control to the elected government in Delhi.

Kejriwal said the ordinance was a “direct challenge” to the “majesty and power of the Supreme Court”.

It’s an “insult” to and contempt of the Supreme Court, Kejriwal alleged. In such a situation, every time the court comes out with any judgement against the Centre, they will overturn it, he said.

“The Centre’s ordinance on services matter is unconstitutional and against democracy. We will approach SC against it. The Centre brought the ordinance to overturn the SC verdict on services matter just hours after the apex court has shut for vacation,” he said.

The AAP convener appealed to Opposition parties not to let the related bill pass through the Rajya Sabha and added he will also meet with leaders of these parties. “I will also go to people, door to door, in Delhi and the AAP will also take to the streets against the ordinance because it snatches powers of Delhi people,” the AAP convener said and alleged the ordinance was a ploy to stop his government’s work. The party will also hold a grand rally against the Centre’s move to bring the ordinance, he said.

Kejriwal alleged the Centre was attacking the federal structure of the country by ‘preventing elected governments from functioning’. He said that the Centre knew the ordinance will not stand to scrutiny of the court for “even five minutes”. “The SC closed for summer break on Friday evening and they brought this ordinance in the night. The SC verdict came on May 11, why did not they brought the ordinance then?” he asked.

He also questioned the Centre’s review petition filed against the SC verdict on May 11 that gave executive control to the elected government in Delhi over transfer and posting of bureaucrats. He charged that the Centre was planning to overturn the SC verdict just after it was delivered on May 11. “It’s a vulgar joke with the Delhi people and a slap on their faces,” he alleged.

To meet Opposition leaders

It is an “insult” to and contempt of the Supreme Court, CM Arvind Kejriwal said. In such a situation, every time the court comes out with any judgement against the Centre, they will overturn it, he said. The AAP convener appealed to Opposition parties not to let the related bill pass through the Rajya Sabha and added he will also meet the leaders.

NEW DELHI: The AAP government will challenge in the Supreme Court the Centre’s ordinance related to transfer and posting of officers in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday, calling the move “unconstitutional” and against the democracy. He alleged that the Centre has entered into a direct confrontation with the Supreme Court over the issue of control over services matter as the ordinance “overturns” its verdict giving the control to the elected government in Delhi. Kejriwal said the ordinance was a “direct challenge” to the “majesty and power of the Supreme Court”. It’s an “insult” to and contempt of the Supreme Court, Kejriwal alleged. In such a situation, every time the court comes out with any judgement against the Centre, they will overturn it, he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The Centre’s ordinance on services matter is unconstitutional and against democracy. We will approach SC against it. The Centre brought the ordinance to overturn the SC verdict on services matter just hours after the apex court has shut for vacation,” he said. The AAP convener appealed to Opposition parties not to let the related bill pass through the Rajya Sabha and added he will also meet with leaders of these parties. “I will also go to people, door to door, in Delhi and the AAP will also take to the streets against the ordinance because it snatches powers of Delhi people,” the AAP convener said and alleged the ordinance was a ploy to stop his government’s work. The party will also hold a grand rally against the Centre’s move to bring the ordinance, he said. Kejriwal alleged the Centre was attacking the federal structure of the country by ‘preventing elected governments from functioning’. He said that the Centre knew the ordinance will not stand to scrutiny of the court for “even five minutes”. “The SC closed for summer break on Friday evening and they brought this ordinance in the night. The SC verdict came on May 11, why did not they brought the ordinance then?” he asked. He also questioned the Centre’s review petition filed against the SC verdict on May 11 that gave executive control to the elected government in Delhi over transfer and posting of bureaucrats. He charged that the Centre was planning to overturn the SC verdict just after it was delivered on May 11. “It’s a vulgar joke with the Delhi people and a slap on their faces,” he alleged. To meet Opposition leaders It is an “insult” to and contempt of the Supreme Court, CM Arvind Kejriwal said. In such a situation, every time the court comes out with any judgement against the Centre, they will overturn it, he said. The AAP convener appealed to Opposition parties not to let the related bill pass through the Rajya Sabha and added he will also meet the leaders.