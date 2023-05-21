Not allowed to watch IPL match, say wrestlers

Amit Pandey By

NEW DELHI: Protesting wrestlers including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia on Saturday returned back from Arun Jaitely Stadium without watching the Indian Premiere League cricket match between Delhi and Chennai.

Speaking to TNIE , Phogat said, “We came here to watch the cricket match, but the duty persons checked our tickets and denied us entry by citing security reasons.” Phogat alleged that first, the police did not give them the tickets for some time and later said that they like to make special seat arrangements in the stadium.

Wrestlers said that they did not want to avail this option and told them that they would sit on their booked seats only. The wrestlers reached the stadium donning the white T-shirt on which “ I Stand with Wrestlers” was written.

Phogat added that we came to watch the match with our tickets, this is not an illegal act. Wrestlers returned back to Jantar Mantar after a brief conversation with the police. However, Delhi Police clarified that no wrestlers were barred from watching IPL matches. A police officer said 10 to 12 wrestlers and others came to the stadium to watch the match. However, only five of them had tickets, he said, adding those without tickets or passes were not allowed to enter.

“Some social media handles are circulating misleading news regarding wrestlers being barred from watching IPL matches. No valid ticket or pass holder were stopped at the ground,” the police said.

NEW DELHI: Protesting wrestlers including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia on Saturday returned back from Arun Jaitely Stadium without watching the Indian Premiere League cricket match between Delhi and Chennai. Speaking to TNIE , Phogat said, “We came here to watch the cricket match, but the duty persons checked our tickets and denied us entry by citing security reasons.” Phogat alleged that first, the police did not give them the tickets for some time and later said that they like to make special seat arrangements in the stadium. Wrestlers said that they did not want to avail this option and told them that they would sit on their booked seats only. The wrestlers reached the stadium donning the white T-shirt on which “ I Stand with Wrestlers” was written. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Phogat added that we came to watch the match with our tickets, this is not an illegal act. Wrestlers returned back to Jantar Mantar after a brief conversation with the police. However, Delhi Police clarified that no wrestlers were barred from watching IPL matches. A police officer said 10 to 12 wrestlers and others came to the stadium to watch the match. However, only five of them had tickets, he said, adding those without tickets or passes were not allowed to enter. “Some social media handles are circulating misleading news regarding wrestlers being barred from watching IPL matches. No valid ticket or pass holder were stopped at the ground,” the police said.