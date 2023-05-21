Opposition mulls unity show at NITI Aayog meet on May 27

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: Most chief ministers belonging to the non-BJP-ruled states are expected to come together at the meeting of the upcoming NITI Aayog’s governing council on several matters involving the states.

The Opposition parties are up against the PM Modi-led government on several issues such as agriculture, MNREGA funds, health and education.

The Centre has convened the NITI Aayog’s Governing Council meeting on May 27 under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Modi, who is also the chairman of the council. The council meeting will take place a day after the PM Modi dedicates to the nation the newly constructed Parliament building on May 28.

Speculation is rife that when efforts are being made to forge Opposition unity for the 2024 parliamentary polls, many chief ministers of non-BJP-ruled states, such as West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka could make it a point to attend the meeting to demonstrate the show of unity.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said, “I will participate. There is no other platform to highlight the issues of the state… even if I am allowed to speak only at the end,” Mamata had said a couple of days ago. “They could let me speak after sunset and after everyone. Still, I will go. I have been escalating several matters related to West Bengal, and I will highlight those,” the CM said. Last year, Mamata had left the Niti Aayog’s governing council meeting midway citing the cyclone situation in Kolkata.

Sources said the government would like the CMs to showcase the new building for the G20 meeting. The buzz is that a meeting of CMs of prominent opposition parties is also expected on May 27 that will discuss the opposition unity and strategy to take on the BJP in the 2024 parliamentary polls.

“The CMs from opposition parties are expected to put up a united front at the meeting on various issues, reflecting the larger objective of such coordination for the 2024 polls,” said a source in the Opposition.

Sources said besides Mamata, CMs of Bihar, Jharkhand, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Punjab and Rajasthan are likely to attend the meeting.

“This is going to be the last meeting before the Lok Sabha polls. That’s why the significance of the opposition unity,” said a Congress leader. The Niti Aayog’s governing body encapsulates the objectives of cooperative federalism, presenting an open platform to discuss inter-sectoral, inter-departmental and federal issues to speed up the implementation of the national development agenda.

