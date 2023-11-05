Gujarat's Gram Panchayat turns waste materials into fertilizers; makes bricks & benches from plastic 

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

AHMEDABAD: “Kachra Ma Thi Kanchan” (turning waste into gold) is a novel solid waste management effort from Dumad Village in Vadodara.

The village has adopted a unique method for collecting green and dry garbage. Organic and solid fertilizers are created from waste materials by the villagers and sold to farms. Villagers also make bricks and benches by reducing plastic volume with a baling machine.

The Dumad Gram Panchayat in the Vadodara taluka has made significant progress in managing solid waste. On April 1, 2019, the “Kachra Ma Thi Kanchan” program was introduced, thanks to the cooperation of the “Kachre Se Azadi Foundation” and CSR. The idea was adopted by the Gram Panchayat in April 2021, and since then, it has been executed in the designated region without any problems, with workers receiving compensation for their efforts. This initiative has continued to operate smoothly in its designated area, ensuring that the hardworking labourers are duly compensated for their contributions.

In order to ensure the community’s active support for solid waste management and sanitation, extensive awareness efforts were carried out, including educating citizens about the significance of properly separating dry and wet garbage. The residents are now more conscious of the situation as a result.“The people here are very careful about separating their dry and green garbage at the household level. Garbage is collected from over 1,380 households in the community,” said a government official.

Green and dry waste are transferred to the waste processing unit in different vehicles, thanks to the Gram Panchayat’s oversight.The green waste at the plant undergoes a specific treatment procedure that involves placing it in a rocket composter, adding a bacterial culture to it, and then moving it to a compost pit for a 30-day composting period. Both liquid and dry organic fertilizers are produced using this method.

The resulting compost-derived organic solid and liquid fertilizer is then given to the village’s farmers. Plastic garbage is separated from the dry waste stream by the Gram Panchayat into seven different categories. This plastic garbage is compressed using baling equipment to reduce its volume before being shipped to industries in Anand and Ahmadabad. These companies use plastic waste to make bricks and tiles.

Organic fertilisers created from waste material

