Rajasthan polls 2023: 'I’m not going anywhere', says Vasundhara Raje after filing nomination   

Rajesh Asnani By

JAIPUR: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, who recently created a stir with her retirement remarks, filed her nomination for the Jhalrapatan assembly seat. Raje clarified her stance, asserting that she has no plans to retire. Her earlier statement about retirement was prompted by her son, Dushyant Singh’s speech at a BJP workers conference, and she emphasised that it had no political connotation.

She commended Dushyant’s strong rapport with the public and reaffirmed her commitment to Rajasthan, citing deep family ties in Jhalawar.During this interaction, Raje criticised the Congress government for distributing sops and confidently predicted the BJP’s return to power. This development comes after the BJP opted not to declare Raje as the chief ministerial candidate for the first time in four elections, instead focusing on projecting PM Modi in Rajasthan, which has caused confusion among party workers and candidates.

The BJP has released four candidate lists for the Rajasthan elections, with Raje’s influence becoming more apparent in the later lists. If the BJP doesn’t secure a significant majority in this election, Raje may be considered for the role of Chief Minister. The final decision on the Chief Minister’s position will depend on the election results and the party high command’s choice.

No plans to retire

Raje clarified her stance, asserting that she has no plans to retire. Her earlier statement about retirement was prompted by her son, Dushyant Singh’s speech at a BJP workers conference, and she emphasised that it had no political connotation.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

JAIPUR: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, who recently created a stir with her retirement remarks, filed her nomination for the Jhalrapatan assembly seat. Raje clarified her stance, asserting that she has no plans to retire. Her earlier statement about retirement was prompted by her son, Dushyant Singh’s speech at a BJP workers conference, and she emphasised that it had no political connotation. She commended Dushyant’s strong rapport with the public and reaffirmed her commitment to Rajasthan, citing deep family ties in Jhalawar.During this interaction, Raje criticised the Congress government for distributing sops and confidently predicted the BJP’s return to power. This development comes after the BJP opted not to declare Raje as the chief ministerial candidate for the first time in four elections, instead focusing on projecting PM Modi in Rajasthan, which has caused confusion among party workers and candidates. The BJP has released four candidate lists for the Rajasthan elections, with Raje’s influence becoming more apparent in the later lists. If the BJP doesn’t secure a significant majority in this election, Raje may be considered for the role of Chief Minister. The final decision on the Chief Minister’s position will depend on the election results and the party high command’s choice.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); No plans to retire Raje clarified her stance, asserting that she has no plans to retire. Her earlier statement about retirement was prompted by her son, Dushyant Singh’s speech at a BJP workers conference, and she emphasised that it had no political connotation. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp