'Anti-farmer policies': Samyukta Kisan Morcha campaigns against agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar in Madhya Pradesh

NEW DELHI: In a significant move, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), a coalition of more than 400 farmers’ organisations, has launched a campaign against Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in the Morena assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh.

The focal point of their opposition is Tomar’s perceived anti-farmer policies.

Contrary to their previous approach, SKM leaders clarified that they would not be actively participating in elections across five states. This decision follows dissatisfaction within the organisation when three of its constituent members in Rajasthan extended support to a specific political party, a move deemed against the agreed-upon decision.

The SKM, in an official statement, expressed its disappointment, stating, “It has come to our attention that our members violated our agreed decision not to support and engage a particular party.”

Emphasising their commitment to neutrality, the statement reiterated that the SKM would refrain from contesting elections or endorsing any candidate or political party.

During the 35-member National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting, SKM leaders unveiled the slogan ‘Drive Out Corporates, Punish BJP, Save the Nation.’Senior farmers’ leader Dr Darshan Pal, a member of the NCC, emphasised the directive to members, “SKM’s platform should not be used for election campaigns or support to any party and members must strictly adhere to its declared policy.”

The SKM’s decision to abstain from electoral politics follows a series of unsuccessful forays into state elections after a year-long protest in 2020-21 against three contentious farm laws favoring corporates. These electoral setbacks have raised concerns about the credibility of the SKM among the farming community.

In accordance with the NCC’s resolution, SKM leaders conducted a campaign in the Dimni Assembly constituency in Morena District, Madhya Pradesh, on November 8. Their primary objective was to mobilise farmers to ensure the defeat of BJP candidate Narendra Singh Tomar, whom they accused of enacting three anti-farmer laws.

Rakesh Tikait, a prominent farmer leader and NCC member, pointedly remarked, “The anti-farm laws led to the death of 725 farmers during the 380 days long historic farmers’ protest in 2020-21.”This underscores the deep-rooted discontent within the farming community, driving their sustained opposition against policies perceived as detrimental to their livelihoods.

Not in poll fray: SKM

Contrary to their previous approach, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha leaders clarified that they would not be actively participating in elections across the states. They conducted a campaign in the Dimni Assembly constituency in Morena seat in Madhya Pradesh, on November 8. The primary objective was to mobilise farmers to oppose BJP candidate Narendra Singh Tomar, whom they accused of enacting three anti-farmer laws.

