Chhath festival: 6 die after consuming hooch in ‘dry’ Bihar, cops suspended

Ramashankar By

PATNA: At least six persons died and another one is undergoing treatment at a hospital after consuming suspected hooch in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district on the eve of Chhath festival. The manufacture, consumption, storage and sale of liquor is completely banned in the state under new Excise and Prohibition Policy 2016.

The tragedy struck at Solman Tola, Narhakala and Babu Narhat hamlets under Bajpatti block in Sitamarhi district. The first death was reported on Friday evening after the victims consumed spurious liquor at Mahuain village. The alleged liquor supplier is reported to be absconding after the incident.

Pupari sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Vinod Kumar said that a police team visited affected villages after being informed about the consumption of liquor by some people on Friday evening. “Later police came to know that two of the victims were undergoing treatment at a local hospital,” he added. According to police, one of the two victims had died before the police visited the hospital to collect information. Later the body of the deceased identified as Awadhesh Yadav was sent for post-mortem.

“The reason behind the death will be ascertained after the receipt of post mortem report, which is awaited,” he said. The deceased have been identified as Rambabu Rai and Vikram Kumar, both residents of Solman Tola, Santosh Mahto and Raushan Kumar, residents of Narhar, Awadesh Yadav and Mahesh Yadav, both residents of Narhakala.

The bodies of two of the deceased were consigned to flames by their family members before arrival of the police to the affected villages.Sitamarhi superintendent of police Manoj Kumar Tiwari said that disciplinary action would be initiated against police officers concerned and chaukidar for lapses on their part.

