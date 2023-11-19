Home The Sunday Standard

Chhath festival: 6 die after consuming hooch in ‘dry’ Bihar, cops suspended

The bodies of two of the deceased were consigned to flames by their family members before arrival of the police to the affected villages.

Published: 19th November 2023 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2023 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Chhath festival: 6 die after consuming hooch in ‘dry’ Bihar, cops suspended

Representational Image: A nurse checks a man who allegedly consumed suspected spurious liquor, in Motihari in Bihar, on April 16, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

PATNA: At least six persons died and another one is undergoing treatment at a hospital after consuming suspected hooch in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district on the eve of Chhath festival. The manufacture, consumption, storage and sale of liquor is completely banned in the state under new Excise and Prohibition Policy 2016.

The tragedy struck at Solman Tola, Narhakala and Babu Narhat hamlets under Bajpatti block in Sitamarhi district. The first death was reported on Friday evening after the victims consumed spurious liquor at Mahuain village. The alleged liquor supplier is reported to be absconding after the incident.

Pupari sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Vinod Kumar said that a police team visited affected villages after being informed about the consumption of liquor by some people on Friday evening. “Later police came to know that two of the victims were undergoing treatment at a local hospital,” he added. According to police, one of the two victims had died before the police visited the hospital to collect information. Later the body of the deceased identified as Awadhesh Yadav was sent for post-mortem.

“The reason behind the death will be ascertained after the receipt of post mortem report, which is awaited,” he said. The deceased have been identified as Rambabu Rai and Vikram Kumar, both residents of Solman Tola, Santosh Mahto and Raushan Kumar, residents of Narhar, Awadesh Yadav and Mahesh Yadav, both residents of Narhakala.

The bodies of two of the deceased were consigned to flames by their family members before arrival of the police to the affected villages.Sitamarhi superintendent of police Manoj Kumar Tiwari said that disciplinary action would be initiated against police officers concerned and chaukidar for lapses on their part.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hooch Chhath festival Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp