Cops booked for stealing seized liquor from Gujarat police station

During the preliminary inquiry it was found that the seized liquor and fan boxes were shifted from the locker room to an empty women cell.

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat police has arrested six persons—two police personnel and four Gram Rakshak Dal (GRD) jawans—for allegedly stealing seized liquor worth Rs 1.57 lakh from Bakor police station in Mahisagar district.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ranvatsinh Vaghsinh of Bakor in his complaint has stated that as the inspection by District Superintendent of Police (DSP) and Range Inspector General was scheduled, on November 13, he went to collect the seized liqour only to found that  125 bottles were missing along with 40 ceiling fans worth Rs 40,000. According to reports, the liquor bottles, over 400, were seized from a pickup truck. The liquor was hidden beneath the ceiling fans in boxes, which were all seized.

During the preliminary inquiry it was found that the seized liquor and fan boxes were shifted from the locker room to an empty women cell. According to police, accused ASI Arvind Khant switched off the CCTV cameras and seized liquor was stolen from the women cell. The incident happened during the intervening night of October 25 and 26.

The other accused has been identified as Head Constable Lalit Parmar and GRDs—Khatubhai Damor, Somabhai Pagi, Ramanbhai Damor and Dipak Vankar.The police launched a probe but went in vain. The two police officials were suspended while the four GRDs have been restigated. Meanwhile, Mahisagar SP Jaydeepsinh Jadeja has transferred 11 sub-inspectors as a “routine transfer”.

‘Switched off  CCTV cameras’

The seized liquor along with ceiling fans, was first shifted from the locker room to an empty women cell and then stolen in the middle of the night after switching off the installed CCTV cameras. The incident came to notice when the seized items were checked by a police officer for scheduled inspection by
seniors.

