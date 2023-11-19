Home The Sunday Standard

Rajasthan assembly elections: BJP candidate anti-Dalit, Kharge slams saffron camp

The Congress president also attacked the Modi government on issues of black money and unemployment.

Ashok Gehlot & Mallikarjun Kharge visit injured government officer in Jaipur | pti

JAIPUR: Accusing the BJP-led government at the centre of being “anti-Dalit”, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday questioned the saffron party over its decision to give the party ticket for the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections to Girraj Singh Malinga, who is a former Congress MLA and accused of thrashing a Dalit.

While addressing a public meeting at Vair in Bharatpur district, Kharge said, “Congress declined the ticket to such a person, but BJP has given him the ticket... today he [Malinga] is contesting the elections on the lotus symbol. Modi and Shah are encouraging the assailant.” such actions would not be tolerated in Congress.

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was making “false promises” to the poor and Dalits by giving the ticket to Malinga. He criticized the alleged contradiction between talking about the welfare of the poor and Dalits and inviting those who harm them to join the party.

Asserting that individuals with “anti-Dalit” ideology should not find a place in the party, Kharge wondered how positive changes can take place in a society when such people are being fielded and remain in power. The Congress president also attacked the Modi government on issues of black money and unemployment. Questioning the promises made by Modi, Kharge said, “The PM had promised to provide two crore jobs. What happened to that promise? BJP is selling the big factories built since Independence.”

Criticising the Agniveer scheme, Kharge said, “Modi government brought Agniveer scheme. We said in Parliament that if recruitment is to be done, make it permanent, but these people [BJP legislatures] did not agree.”

Kharge accused the BJP of “encouraging violence” and cited incidents of crime against tribal in Madhya Pradesh. “Shivraj Chauhan washes his feet and says forgive me. Does this wash away the sins? This stigma will not go away from BJP.”

Kharge was referring to an incident reported earlier this year when a person in MP was found urinating on a tribal man. The video of the incident went viral and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan invited the victim and washed his feet.

Allegations against BJP candidate

Girraj Singh Malinga, a former Congress MLA, is accused of thrashing two engineers, including a Dalit for enquiring about non-payment of power bills in his Bari constituency. The victim sustained multiple fractures. He joined the BJP after being denied ticket by the Congress.

