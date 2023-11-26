Gujarat: 26-year-old tribal woman thrashed, tonsured, left half-naked by her lover’s family

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

AHMEDABAD: A divorced tribal woman living in Vyara town of Gujarat’s Tapi district was allegedly kidnapped, thrashed, tonsured, and left half naked on a roadside by her lover’s family, police said on Saturday.

The 26-year-old woman, also the mother of a ten-year-old boy, got divorced over eight years ago and has been living as a single woman since then.

According to police, year-and-half-ago, she allegedly fell in love with one Nirav Chaudhary, a resident of Borakhdi village and since last week, the duo started living together at a rented house in Vyara town.

However, Chaudhary’s parents and relatives were unhappy over the relationship and their decision to live together. According to the police complaint, on Wednesday afternoon, she, along with Chaudhary and her friend Pritikaben, decided to visit Buhari village for some personal work. However, on their way to the village near Kapura Square, they were allegedly stopped near Kapura Square by Chaudhary’s parents, identified as Sunitaben and Ajitbhai, one Snehalbhai and an unidentified person. All the four came on motorcycles.

While, Sunitaben and Ajitbhai took their son with them and fled from the spot, Snehalbhai and the fourth person asked the woman to come with them and promised to drop back to her house in Vyara. However, the duo took her to Khushalpura village where Chaudhary’s parents were already waiting for her. Chaudhary’s parents quickly took control of her and allegedly dragged her into the bushes where they abused and thrashed her with a stick.

Moreover, her lover’s mother Sunitaben, who was carrying a pair of scissors, cut her hair and pulled out the jeans she was wearing and left her half-naked on a road in the village. Sunitaben even threatened to kill her if she ever again saw her approach her son. The victim woman managed to inform her ordeal to her parents and location via telephone. She was later rescued by them.

The victim then approached the Vyara police station and registered her complaint. Later, a case was lodged against Chaudhary’s parents, Snehalbhai and the unknown person under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including assault, outraging the modesty of women and criminal intimidation.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

AHMEDABAD: A divorced tribal woman living in Vyara town of Gujarat’s Tapi district was allegedly kidnapped, thrashed, tonsured, and left half naked on a roadside by her lover’s family, police said on Saturday. The 26-year-old woman, also the mother of a ten-year-old boy, got divorced over eight years ago and has been living as a single woman since then. According to police, year-and-half-ago, she allegedly fell in love with one Nirav Chaudhary, a resident of Borakhdi village and since last week, the duo started living together at a rented house in Vyara town.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, Chaudhary’s parents and relatives were unhappy over the relationship and their decision to live together. According to the police complaint, on Wednesday afternoon, she, along with Chaudhary and her friend Pritikaben, decided to visit Buhari village for some personal work. However, on their way to the village near Kapura Square, they were allegedly stopped near Kapura Square by Chaudhary’s parents, identified as Sunitaben and Ajitbhai, one Snehalbhai and an unidentified person. All the four came on motorcycles. While, Sunitaben and Ajitbhai took their son with them and fled from the spot, Snehalbhai and the fourth person asked the woman to come with them and promised to drop back to her house in Vyara. However, the duo took her to Khushalpura village where Chaudhary’s parents were already waiting for her. Chaudhary’s parents quickly took control of her and allegedly dragged her into the bushes where they abused and thrashed her with a stick. Moreover, her lover’s mother Sunitaben, who was carrying a pair of scissors, cut her hair and pulled out the jeans she was wearing and left her half-naked on a road in the village. Sunitaben even threatened to kill her if she ever again saw her approach her son. The victim woman managed to inform her ordeal to her parents and location via telephone. She was later rescued by them. The victim then approached the Vyara police station and registered her complaint. Later, a case was lodged against Chaudhary’s parents, Snehalbhai and the unknown person under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including assault, outraging the modesty of women and criminal intimidation. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp