Dehradun Diary: 15 monkeys poisoned to death near Manimai temple area

Dhami welcomed upon return from London

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami received a warm and enthusiastic welcome upon his return to Uttarakhand from London. The reception took place at the Bannu School ground at Race Course in Dehradun and was attended by several prominent figures including ministers, MLAs, and party members. During his visit to the UK, Dhami played a pivotal role in securing Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) worth over Rs 12,500 crore in road shows and meetings held in London and Birmingham. These agreements are expected to boost investment in the state.

15 monkeys poisoned to death in Dehradun

A concerning incident of poisoning involving 15 monkeys has been reported in the vicinity of Manimai temple within the Lachhiwala range near Dehradun. Ranger Lachhiwala Ghananand Uniyal filed a complaint, leading to the registration of a case under the Cruelty to Animals Act by the Doiwala police. To investigate the incident, a team of veterinarians, headed by Dr Pradeep Mishra from Dehradun Zoo, conducted post-mortems on the deceased monkeys at the range office. The post-mortem results have confirmed that the cause of death was ingestion of a poisonous substance. Ranger Ghananand Uniyal said that someone deliberately poisoned the monkeys.

Almora admin in a fix over helicopter landing

PM Narendra Modi plans to visit Jageshwar Dham during his trip to Pithoragarh on October 11 and 12. The Almora district is preparing, and DM Vineet Tomar’s team recently inspected a helipad at Shoukiyathal. Tehsildar Barkha Jalal mentioned that decisions about the route and helipad will be based on further information from the administration. Finding a suitable helipad near Jageshwar Dham is challenging due to security concerns. The distance from Shoukiyathal to Jageshwar is about 16 km by road, creating logistical issues for the administration.

