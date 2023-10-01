Northeast monsoon likely to be normal: IMD

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The northeast monsoon that brings rain to five meteorological sub-divisions of south peninsular India — Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra, Rayalaseema, Kerala and south-interior Karnataka — between October and December is most likely to be normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday. Normal monsoon would mean the region may receive 88% to 112% of the long-period average of 334.13 mm of rainfall.

The northeasterly winds normally set in over the Bay of Bengal and south peninsular India, resulting in the onset of northeast monsoon rains in October.

Similar to the southwest monsoon that drenches India from June to September, the northeast monsoon is another major and permanent feature of the Indian subcontinent’s climate system.

The northeast monsoon is significant for the government of Tamil Nadu where six districts of the state have been declared drought-affected.

According to agriculture department officials, blocks where crop damage is more than 33% due to rainfall shortage are declared as moderately agriculture drought-affected blocks.

There was insufficient rainfall in these areas from October 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022. The state government has sanctioned 181 crore to provide input subsidy relief assistance to benefit over 1.87 lakh farmers in six southern districts of the state.

According to the IMD, the southwest monsoon season has ended with India receiving “near normal” cumulative rainfall amid positive factors countering the effect of El Nino conditions.

NEW DELHI: The northeast monsoon that brings rain to five meteorological sub-divisions of south peninsular India — Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra, Rayalaseema, Kerala and south-interior Karnataka — between October and December is most likely to be normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday. Normal monsoon would mean the region may receive 88% to 112% of the long-period average of 334.13 mm of rainfall. The northeasterly winds normally set in over the Bay of Bengal and south peninsular India, resulting in the onset of northeast monsoon rains in October. Similar to the southwest monsoon that drenches India from June to September, the northeast monsoon is another major and permanent feature of the Indian subcontinent’s climate system.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The northeast monsoon is significant for the government of Tamil Nadu where six districts of the state have been declared drought-affected. According to agriculture department officials, blocks where crop damage is more than 33% due to rainfall shortage are declared as moderately agriculture drought-affected blocks. There was insufficient rainfall in these areas from October 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022. The state government has sanctioned 181 crore to provide input subsidy relief assistance to benefit over 1.87 lakh farmers in six southern districts of the state. According to the IMD, the southwest monsoon season has ended with India receiving “near normal” cumulative rainfall amid positive factors countering the effect of El Nino conditions.