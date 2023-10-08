Caste census will not divide society: Siddaramaiah

MYSURU: Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that the caste census will not divide people, but it will help the government know their socio-economic status based on which schemes for their welfare can be formulated.

Refuting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim that the caste census will divide society, Siddaramaiah told reporters here that poverty alleviation programmes are formulated after considering certain communities’ backwardness and their economic status.

He said that it is necessary for the government to have data related to political and socio-economic conditions of the people after 76 years of Independence. This data will help in bringing people from socio-economically backward castes into the mainstream.

On the Karnataka Permanent Backward Classes Commission’s report, he said it will be out in November. “The commission headed by Kantharaj conducted the caste census and the then chief minister HD Kumaraswamy refused to accept its report. I have spoken to the present chairperson of the Commission who has agreed to submit the report in November. The government will think of categorisation of Backward Classes only after the report is submitted to it,” he said.

Siddaramaiah said that his government has sought Rs 4,860 crore from the Centre as drought relief. Standing crops on 42 lakh hectares of land in the State have been damaged. The legislators and deputy commissioners have been told to give all information on crop loss to the Central teams touring the State.

Asked why the teams are not visiting drought-hit areas in the Cauvery basin, he said they will visit 11 districts. “We can’t ask them to visit the Old Mysuru region or all districts. They have been apprised of the severity of drought in the Cauvery basin also. We are hopeful of the teams presenting a proper report on the crop losses incurred by farmers of the State,” the CM said.

On whether the drought will have any impact on the guarantee schemes, Siddaramaiah said there is no dearth of funds to implement them.

He said there is no proposal to grant licenses for new liquor shops in the State. On Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s claims that opening of new liquor shops will lead to employment generation, Siddaramaiah said that it is his (Shivakumar’s) personal opinion. The government will go by the public opinion, he added.

On the celebration of Mahisha Dasara atop the Chamundi Hills, he said that it was celebrated in the past and the district administration will take a call on the matter.

