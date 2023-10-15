Eight villages in Uttarakhand to get road connectivity for first time in 75 years

Narendra Sethi By

DEHRADUN: Eight villages of Pithoragarh, the border district of Uttarakhand, will be getting concrete roads for the first time since Independence. The inhabitants of these villages, located near the China border, were leading a difficult life due to the absence of proper roads. The roads will be built under the central government’s Vibrant Village Scheme, an official said. “The proposals for these roads sent to the central government, have received in-principle approval,” Nitika Khandelwal, state coordinator of the Vibrant Village Scheme, told this paper.

According to the state rural development department, 10.01 km of road will be constructed in Tidang, Seepu and Marcha villages, 1.025 km in Rongaon, 6.40 km in Panchu Gunth (Ghanghar), 3.325 km in Tola, 23.20 km in Khimling. Besides, Hira Ghumari village, which falls under the forest limits, has been requested by Indo Tibetan Border Police for the road construction, sources said. “So far, 510 schemes worth Rs 758 crore have been approved by the chief secretary,” sources said.

Moreover, Uttarakhand Rural Development and Migration Prevention Commission has initiated working on a comprehensive plan to promote border tourism in the state. Speaking to this paper, commission’s vice-chairman S S Negi said, “Due to the schemes of the government and increase in awareness and encouragement at various levels, there have been about seven per cent reverse migration in the last five years”.

“The border districts were grappling with the mass exodus of people due to hostile living conditions, poor infrastructure and lack of essential facilities like health care and education,” Negi said.“The upliftment of border infrastructure will reverse the migration, and facilitate better mobility of troops and machinery “, he added. According to the census of 2011, over 185 villages in the three border districts of Uttarakhand had zero population. These villages by locals are addressed as “ghost villages”.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

DEHRADUN: Eight villages of Pithoragarh, the border district of Uttarakhand, will be getting concrete roads for the first time since Independence. The inhabitants of these villages, located near the China border, were leading a difficult life due to the absence of proper roads. The roads will be built under the central government’s Vibrant Village Scheme, an official said. “The proposals for these roads sent to the central government, have received in-principle approval,” Nitika Khandelwal, state coordinator of the Vibrant Village Scheme, told this paper. According to the state rural development department, 10.01 km of road will be constructed in Tidang, Seepu and Marcha villages, 1.025 km in Rongaon, 6.40 km in Panchu Gunth (Ghanghar), 3.325 km in Tola, 23.20 km in Khimling. Besides, Hira Ghumari village, which falls under the forest limits, has been requested by Indo Tibetan Border Police for the road construction, sources said. “So far, 510 schemes worth Rs 758 crore have been approved by the chief secretary,” sources said. Moreover, Uttarakhand Rural Development and Migration Prevention Commission has initiated working on a comprehensive plan to promote border tourism in the state. Speaking to this paper, commission’s vice-chairman S S Negi said, “Due to the schemes of the government and increase in awareness and encouragement at various levels, there have been about seven per cent reverse migration in the last five years”.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The border districts were grappling with the mass exodus of people due to hostile living conditions, poor infrastructure and lack of essential facilities like health care and education,” Negi said.“The upliftment of border infrastructure will reverse the migration, and facilitate better mobility of troops and machinery “, he added. According to the census of 2011, over 185 villages in the three border districts of Uttarakhand had zero population. These villages by locals are addressed as “ghost villages”. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp