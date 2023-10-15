LDF, UDF in war of words over naming of Vizhinjam seaport

Express News Service By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With barely hours remaining for the much-awaited reception of the first ship to dock at the Vizhinjam International Seaport, the ruling LDF and Opposition UDF are engaged in a bitter political slugfest over claiming credit for the almost three-decade-long port project.

While the UDF has strengthened its demand to name the port after former chief minister Oommen Chandy, the LDF shot back saying it was a project initiated during the time of EK Nayanar.

The government event scheduled on Sunday to receive the first ship at Vizhinjam port, triggered political bickering after the UDF leaders including Leader of Opposition VD Satheeshan, KPCC president K Sudhakaran and UDF convener MM Hassan put pressure on the government to name the project after Chandy. On Saturday, Satheesan in a Facebook post reiterated the role played by Oommen Chandy and his government in making the Vizhinjam port a reality.

He recalled the role of then CPM secretary Pinarayi Vijayan who had alleged that in the Rs 5000 crore project, the real estate lobby had initiated Rs 6000 crore worth real estate business. It’s the same Pinarayi Vijayan who is now going to town with the Vizhinjam Seaport. He had alleged that it was looting of the sea.

“The package announced by Oommen Chandy for the fishermen community has also been sabotaged by Pinarayi”, said Satheesan.

Going one step further, the Youth Congress on Saturday placed a name board with Oommen Chandy’s name in front of the harbour. Led by Youth Congress state Vice-president NS Nusoor, a protest gathering was held in front of the harbour. In a symbolic protest, the youth leaders renamed the Vizhinjam Seaport Limited. A board with the name ‘Oommen. Chandy International Seaport Ltd’ was placed. NS Nusoor maintained that it was Oommen Chandy who made the project a reality. However, the Left leadership outrightly rejected the UDF demand.

Mocking it as a mere claim, CPM state secretary MV Govindan on Saturday pointed out that the project had begun at the time of the EK Nayanar government. “The initiative was further strengthened during the time of the VS Achuthanandan government. The infrastructure work got completed during that time. However, it was the UDF government that gave the contract to the Adani group. Otherwise running of the port would have remained with the government. The UDF played no role in the project,”

he said.

