Army to revisit ancient military roots with ‘Udbhav’

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the first edition of the Indian Military Heritage Festival in New Delhi on Saturday.

The two-day festival beginning October 21 aims to celebrate India’s rich military culture and heritage that has evolved over the centuries, through conversations, art, dance, drama, story-telling and exhibitions. It will primarily bring forward different understandings and perspectives through panel discussions by serving and retired officers.

The defence minister also launched ‘Project Udbhav’, a joint collaboration of Indian Army and the United Service Institution of India (USI), to promote indigenous discourse through exploration and integration of the country’s ancient strategic acumen into the contemporary military domain.

Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC) Lieutenant General JP Mathew and Vice Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral Sanjay Jasjit Singh were among the dignitaries at the event.

“Despite a newfound interest in military history among a broad cross-section of society in India today, there is a huge deficit in knowledge about Indian military systems, customs and history. The festival seeks to bridge these gaps in our understanding of the interplay between war, the armed forces and society,” said Squadron Leader (retd) RTS Chhina, who is the director and editor, the Centre for Military History and Conflict Studies of the USI.

The Ministry of Defence, in a statement, highlighted the Udbhav project. “The necessity of this project is underscored by a critical understanding: while present-day military concepts prevalent globally have been largely shaped by the research and doctrines of western armies, they do not wholly suffice the localised requirements and the rich cultural-strategic legacy of the Indian Army.”

Through the project, the Indian Army acknowledges that the nation is a treasure trove of ancient texts and manuscripts that delineate sophisticated, varied and contextually rich strategies in statecraft, warfare and diplomacy.The initiative is designed to weave a strategic vocabulary and conceptual framework that is deeply embedded in India’s philosophical and cultural heritage.

‘Udbhav’, which translates to ‘origin’ or ‘genesis’, embodies the Indian Army’s sincere endeavour to revisit the roots of India’s military thoughts. It acknowledges the nation’s vintage scriptures and writings, which span centuries in the past, contain profound knowledge that can benefit modern military strategies.

