Bhopal Diary: It’s family politics in coming assembly polls

It’s family politics in coming assembly polls

It is not the political parties attacking each other over the politics of the dynasty anymore. Most political parties are banking on the powerful political families to boost their prospects in the November 17 elections now. In both seats of Alirajpur district, Congress has fielded members of one family. Sitting MLA is contesting from Alirajpur seat, while his sister-in-law Sena Patel is in fray from adjoining Jobat seat. Leader of opposition and seventh-time Congress MLA Dr Govind Singh has ensured the party’s ticket for his maternal nephew Rahul Bhadoriya.

Double somersaults within two months

Shifting of political loyalties is nothing new during the election season. However, a former BJP MLA in Rewa district has done something rare by switching loyalties twice within two months. Former BJP MLA from Semariya seat Abhay Mishra, who lost from Rewa seat as Congress candidate in 2018 polls, returned to BJP along with his ex-legislator wife Neelam after five years in 2023. But just two months later, sensing that his wish to get a ticket from BJP wouldn’t materialize, he returned to Congress and was rewarded with ticket from Semariya, despite opposition from of Congress.

Dussehra Shastra Pujan loses colour

With the model code of conduct for the November 17 assembly polls necessitating the deposit of licensed arms with the local police, men and women owning the licensed firearms won’t be able to perform the ritual of Shastra Pujan (ritualistic worship of the firearms) on Dussehra festival in the Nimar region of MP. With the Shastra Pujan being a major ritual in the four districts of Nimar region, the mandatory deposit of licensed firearms with local police stations will deprive more than 30 women owning the firearms and over 5000 men owning the licensed guns from performing the Shastra Pujan this Dussehra with full vigour.

