Home The Sunday Standard

Maharashtra government approves Rs 1,200 crore for another terminal at Shirdi airport

The state chief secretary had tabled this proposal which was subsequently approved by the chief minister and the cabinet.

Published: 22nd October 2023 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2023 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Shridi Airport photo used for representational purpose.

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government issued a government resolution on Saturday earmarking over Rs 1,200 crore for completing the pending work and development of another airport terminal at Shirdi.

The GR said the government has sanctioned Rs 364 crore for an earlier work and Rs 876 crore for the development of another terminal and expansion of the Shirdi airport. The state chief secretary had tabled this proposal which was subsequently approved by the chief minister and the cabinet.

The Shirdi airport is connected to all major cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Tirupati. It handles over 64,000 passengers every month and most of these passengers are devotees of Sai Baba. The airport also handles the cargo and agricultural products.

In the development work, the sanctioned amount will be spent mainly on the beautification of areas adjoining the airport, construction of an entrance gate, reconstruction of the runway, sewerage at the airport, and acquisition of land for the construction of houses for security personnel posted at the cargo complex, besides a training centre.

The state government has decided to utilize the full capacity of the Shirdi airport by increasing its passenger handling capacity. “Currently, the airport can handle only 300 passengers per hour. After developing another swanky terminal, it will be able to handle over 1,200 passengers per hour. As the rush of the devotee is rising, we need to have an additional passenger terminal. Besides, we are also planning to start more beverage and food stalls,” said a government official.

The new terminal will be spread over 55,000 sqm. It will have all state-of-the-art facilities. The ground level will have a check-in hall, passenger screening and a remotely secured hold area and baggage handling system.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra government Shridi airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp