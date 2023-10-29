Seven members of Surat family found dead

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

AHMEDABAD: Seven members of a family, including three children, were found dead in their house at Palanpur Jakatnaka in Surat city on Saturday morning, police said.The incident came to light when a call to Manish Solanki, the male member and father of three children, by his employee, went unanswered.

According to police, six people died from poison, while one hanged himself. The deceased have been identified as Reshmaben, Solanki’s wife, Kavya, Trisha, and Krishal, his children, Kanubhai and Shobhaben, his parents.

“According to initial investigations, Solanki hanged himself after poisoning his family members,” a senior police officer said. Solanki, who owns a furniture company having a staff of over 35 people, has left an

unnamed suicide note, mentioning the financial crisis he was going through, the officer said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem while further investigations are underway

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

AHMEDABAD: Seven members of a family, including three children, were found dead in their house at Palanpur Jakatnaka in Surat city on Saturday morning, police said.The incident came to light when a call to Manish Solanki, the male member and father of three children, by his employee, went unanswered. According to police, six people died from poison, while one hanged himself. The deceased have been identified as Reshmaben, Solanki’s wife, Kavya, Trisha, and Krishal, his children, Kanubhai and Shobhaben, his parents. “According to initial investigations, Solanki hanged himself after poisoning his family members,” a senior police officer said. Solanki, who owns a furniture company having a staff of over 35 people, has left an unnamed suicide note, mentioning the financial crisis he was going through, the officer said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The bodies have been sent for post-mortem while further investigations are underway Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp