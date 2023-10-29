Home The Sunday Standard

Seven members of Surat family found dead

The deceased have been identified as Reshmaben, Solanki’s wife, Kavya, Trisha, and Krishal, his children, Kanubhai and Shobhaben, his parents.

Published: 29th October 2023 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2023 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

Funeral, Graves, Graveyard, Death, Loved one

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)

AHMEDABAD: Seven members of a family, including three children, were found dead in their house at Palanpur Jakatnaka in Surat city on Saturday morning, police said.The incident came to light when a call to Manish Solanki, the male member and father of three children, by his employee, went unanswered.

According to police, six people died from poison, while one hanged himself. The deceased have been identified as Reshmaben, Solanki’s wife, Kavya, Trisha, and Krishal, his children, Kanubhai and Shobhaben, his parents.

“According to initial investigations, Solanki hanged himself after poisoning his family members,” a senior police officer said. Solanki, who owns a furniture company having a staff of over 35 people, has left an
unnamed suicide note, mentioning the financial crisis he was going through, the officer said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem while further investigations are underway

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suicide financial crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp