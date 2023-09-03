Home The Sunday Standard

Day after Maratha quota stir turns violent, Opposition seeks Fadanavis scalp in Maharashtra

However, Fadnavis sought to clarify that the police used force when the protestors tried to hurl stones at cops.

Published: 03rd September 2023 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2023 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

FILE - Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)

MUMBAI: A day after police lathicharge on Martha protestors demanding reservation, the Maharashtra Opposition on Friday demanded the resignation of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for “grossly failing” as home minister to maintain peace in the state.

Leader of Opposition and Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar held Fadnavis responsible for the incident and demanded he step down. He said without instructions from Mumbai, the police would not have lathicharged the protestors in Jalna near Aurangabad.Former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan also demanded the resignation of Fadnavis saying he has failed in his duty to protect the Maratha community protestors.

However, Fadnavis sought to clarify that the police used force when the protestors tried to hurl stones at cops. He said when Sharad Pawar was the chief minister, the police used lathicharge against the tribal Govari community where 103 lost their lives in Nagpur protest in 1994. “Sharad Pawar did not step down as chief minister, so why should I resign now?” asked Fadnavis.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who rushed to Jalna to meet the injured protestors in hospital, said since chief minister Eknath Shinde did not keep his word, that’s why the incident took place.“The police while using force did not spare women, children and senior citizens. Several people were badly injured in the incident. Without instructions from Mumbai, the police would not have lathicharged at all. Fadnavis has failed to maintain law and order,” alleged Pawar.

Replying to Fadnavis, Sharad Pawar said during his government, Madhukar Pichad was social justice minister. “Owning moral responsibility, Pichad had resigned from the cabinet after the 1994 episode.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Martha protestors Maharashtra opposition Devendra Fadnavis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp