Home The Sunday Standard

In MP, Shivraj jolted as 6 leaders quit party for Congress

Former MLA Shekhawat was upset with the BJP ever since he was denied the ticket to contest Badnawar assembly by-poll in 2020.

Published: 03rd September 2023 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2023 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: Not one but nine leaders from different parties, including a sitting BJP MLA, joined Congress in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. They joined the opposition in the presence of Kamal Nath and party’s national general secretary in-charge MP Randeep Singh Surjewala, among others.

Out of the nine leaders, three belonged to the core BJP family. Among them is Bhanwar Singh Shekhwat, who won two assembly polls from Indore-5 and Badnawar (Dhar) in 1993 and 2013, respectively, but lost from Badnawar in 2018 to Jyotiraditya Scindia-loyalist Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon who is now a minister in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.

BJP leader from Bhopal Ashish Agrawal ‘Golu,’ who is the nephew of former Madhya Pradesh minister and senior BJP leader Umashankar Gupta, joined the switched sides. Among other BJP leaders, father-son duo Chedilal Pandey and Shivam Pandey from Katni district also joined the Congress.

Sitting BJP MLA from Kolaras (Shivpuri) Virendra Raghuvanshi who quit BJP on Thursday, former Congress MLA’s Devendra Singh Raghuvanshi’s daughter Anshu Raguvanshi and another leader Arvind Dhakad — both from Gwalior-Chambal region joined BJP along with Jyotiradhitya Scindia in 2020 — returned to their parent party.  Another important inclusion in the Congress was Chandrabhushan Singh Bundela ‘Guddu Raja,’ who is the son of Sujan Singh Bundela, two-times former Congress MP from Jhansi.

Former MLA Shekhawat was upset with the BJP ever since he was denied the ticket to contest Badnawar assembly by-poll in 2020. There are reliable reports that the ruling party is not considering him from any seat of Indore and Dhar districts in the polls. Often credited for bringing BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya into electoral politics of Indore in the 1980s, Shekhawat accused the BJP of wavering away from its original principles since Jyotiraditya Scindia joined it with his loyalist MLAs.

ALSO READ | Rebellion grows in BJP as ex-MLA quits party in Madhya Pradesh, may join Congress

“Those who were defeated by me were purchased for Rs 35 crore. All those leaders, who nurtured the party from its inception and helped it grow into a tree, are presently being sidelined in BJP, owing to rampant corruption by Scindia loyalists,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Congress BJP MLAs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp