Mathura DM told to restore 'Mandir Bankey Bihari Mahraj’ name

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court issued directions to the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Chhata, Mathura, to restore the name of ‘Mandir Bankey Bihari Mahraj’ in the revenue record on the land, which was earlier recorded as a graveyard in 2004.

The court has given two months’ time to the Mathura district administration to register the land in the name of Mandir Bankey Bihariji Maharaj.

Allowing the writ petition filed by Shri Bihari Ji Seva Trust, Justice Saurabh Srivastava, on Friday, set aside the orders by which the land of Mandir Bankey Bihari Maharaj was mutated in the name of the graveyard.

According to the petitioner Ram Avtar Gurjar of Dharm Raksha Sangh, one Bhola Khan Pathan had got the land of Mandir Bake Bihari Maharaj in 2004 registered as a graveyard in collusion with state government employees of the revenue department.

When objections were raised by the mandir (temple) side, the entry of land as a graveyard was removed but the mandir was not shown as the owner of the land.

The land in contention was plot no. 1081, situated in Shahpur village in Chhata tehsil of Mathura district.

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court issued directions to the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Chhata, Mathura, to restore the name of ‘Mandir Bankey Bihari Mahraj’ in the revenue record on the land, which was earlier recorded as a graveyard in 2004. The court has given two months’ time to the Mathura district administration to register the land in the name of Mandir Bankey Bihariji Maharaj. Allowing the writ petition filed by Shri Bihari Ji Seva Trust, Justice Saurabh Srivastava, on Friday, set aside the orders by which the land of Mandir Bankey Bihari Maharaj was mutated in the name of the graveyard.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to the petitioner Ram Avtar Gurjar of Dharm Raksha Sangh, one Bhola Khan Pathan had got the land of Mandir Bake Bihari Maharaj in 2004 registered as a graveyard in collusion with state government employees of the revenue department. When objections were raised by the mandir (temple) side, the entry of land as a graveyard was removed but the mandir was not shown as the owner of the land. The land in contention was plot no. 1081, situated in Shahpur village in Chhata tehsil of Mathura district.