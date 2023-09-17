Home The Sunday Standard

‘One nation one poll’ plan attacks federal structure: Congress CWC

It “rejected the idea of a new Constitution”, asserting that the fundamental structure of the Constitution should remain unchanged.

Published: 17th September 2023 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2023 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Working Committee meeting

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi arrives to attend Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, in Hyderabad. (PTI)

HYDERABAD: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) in its first meeting here on Saturday strongly opposed the ‘one nation, one election’ proposal, denouncing it as a direct assault on India’s federal structure.

The CWC also extended a warm welcome to the Opposition bloc INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance). It voiced its opposition to the proposed Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment etc) Bill, which is to taken up for passing during Parliament’s special session from September 18-22.

The party argued that the bill would severely compromise the Election Commission of India’s independence in ensuring free and fair elections.

After extensive deliberations lasting five hours, the newly constituted CWC adopted 14 resolutions covering a range of issues, including simultaneous elections, the political landscape, economic conditions and security challenges in regions such as the border with China, Kashmir and Manipur. 

It “rejected the idea of a new Constitution”, asserting that the fundamental structure of the Constitution should remain unchanged.

Moreover, the committee expressed “grave concern” over the escalating unemployment rates and the continual rise in the prices of essential commodities.

The extended CWC meeting, scheduled for Sunday, will delve into preparations for Assembly elections in five states and the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Later in the day, the party will hold a public rally, Vijayabheri, on the city’s outskirts.

Top leaders of the Congress, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge,  Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and chief ministers of Congress-ruled states participated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Working Committee Congress CWC One Nation One Election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp