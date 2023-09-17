‘One nation one poll’ plan attacks federal structure: Congress CWC

B kartheek By

HYDERABAD: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) in its first meeting here on Saturday strongly opposed the ‘one nation, one election’ proposal, denouncing it as a direct assault on India’s federal structure.

The CWC also extended a warm welcome to the Opposition bloc INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance). It voiced its opposition to the proposed Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment etc) Bill, which is to taken up for passing during Parliament’s special session from September 18-22.

The party argued that the bill would severely compromise the Election Commission of India’s independence in ensuring free and fair elections.

After extensive deliberations lasting five hours, the newly constituted CWC adopted 14 resolutions covering a range of issues, including simultaneous elections, the political landscape, economic conditions and security challenges in regions such as the border with China, Kashmir and Manipur.

It “rejected the idea of a new Constitution”, asserting that the fundamental structure of the Constitution should remain unchanged.

Moreover, the committee expressed “grave concern” over the escalating unemployment rates and the continual rise in the prices of essential commodities.

The extended CWC meeting, scheduled for Sunday, will delve into preparations for Assembly elections in five states and the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Later in the day, the party will hold a public rally, Vijayabheri, on the city’s outskirts.

Top leaders of the Congress, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and chief ministers of Congress-ruled states participated.

