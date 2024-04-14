Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan hurt in stone-pelting in Vijayawada

HYDERABAD : In a clear case of security breach, a stone was pelted at Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Vijayawada during his ‘Memanta Siddham’ bus yatra on Saturday.

The YSRC president sustained an injury above his eyebrow and was immediately administered first aid. There was also a mild swelling on his face.

The incident happened around 7.30 pm when Jagan’s cavalcade was passing through Kandrika area in Vijayawada Central constituency. The Chief Minister was greeting the people from atop his caravan when a stone hit his forehead.

It is suspected that a slingshot was used to pitch the stone at him. Security officials immediately brought Jagan into the caravan. Former minister and YSRC candidate for Vijayawada Central Assembly constituency Velampalle Srinivas also suffered an injury in the incident.

Security was beefed up following the incident. However, Jagan continued his roadshow without any interruption.

A senior police officer, who was a part of the Chief Minister’s security, said that they tracked the route of the stone that hit Jagan. He said they are verifying CCTV footage to identify the miscreants, who resorted to stone pelting.