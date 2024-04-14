BJP will expose BJD’s false narrative on Odisha’s transformation: Dharmendra Pradhan

BHUBANESWAR/DHENKANAL : Union Minister and BJP’s Sambalpur Lok Sabha constituency candidate Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said his party will expose BJD government’s false narrative on Odisha’s transformation in the last 24 years.

Addressing two separate functions at Angul and Dhenkanal for induction of new members into BJP, Pradhan said the party will come out with a ‘chargesheet’ against the ruling BJD to expose its failure in fulfilling promises made to people before every election.

“It is a matter of concern that drinking water is still a problem for people of Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur and Deogarh districts despite adequate allocation of funds by Centre under Jal Jeevan Mission. The BJD government is in power in the state for the last 24 years but has not been able to provide safe drinking water to every household. Health services in the state have gone for a toss as more than half of the sanctioned doctor posts are lying vacant,” Pradhan said.

Problems of malnutrition and anaemia among newborn are a serious concern while patients are being carried on cots due to lack of motorable roads. Citing the National Family Health Survey (NHFS) in Odisha, the minister said newborns and women are suffering from malnutrition and anaemia.

Around 19 per cent children in the state are underweight at birth while 31 per cent are malnourished.

He said Odisha is going to celebrate its centenary of formation as a separate state on linguistic basis, in 2036 but here lies are being spread on the excellent health services provided by the state government.

Pradhan came down on the state government for its reluctance to implement Ayushman Bharat Yojana for its narrow political ambitions. “The state government in nexus with private hospitals is looting people’s hard-earned money by producing false bills. People will respond to this fake narrative of BJD,” he said.