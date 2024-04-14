Delhi crime: Man kills friend, dumps body in vehicle carrying sand near Karnal bypass

NEW DELHI : A 45-year-old man was allegedly killed by his friend allegedly involved in various crimes over a monetary dispute near Karnal bypass, 3km from the crime spot.

The deceased was identified as Kejriwal while the accused, who has been now arrested, was infamously known as Kaliya, alias West Indies.

DCP (Outer-North) RK Singh said information regarding a body found buried in sand inside a container stationed at GT Karnal road towards Captain Vikram Batra Chowk (Mukarba Chowk) was received on March 27 at Bhalswa Dairy police station. A police team reached the spot and found a male body aged about 40-45 years, buried in the sand.

“Since the body was decomposed, no injury marks were found on it. It was shifted to BJRM Hospital mortuary for post-mortem,” the DCP said.

A case of murder was registered and a probe launched by first checking the footage of various CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity of the place of occurrence. “After examining the footage of around 50-60 cameras, both deceased and accused were identified,” the DCP said.

Both of them were drug addict vagabonds and used to sleep on the divider of national highway. Acting on a tip-off on April 11, Kaliya was nabbed from GT Karnal by-pass after a brief scuffle. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he was having a monetary dispute with deceased Kejriwal, a resident of Samaypur Badli, which resulted in the murder with fist blows, stones and beatings with lathi near CNG pump Libaspur, Delhi.