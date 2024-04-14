EC seizes over 87 kg gold in Karnataka in 24 hrs

BENGALURU: Elections officials on Saturday announced that they had seized 87.78 kgs gold in 24 hours. This, according to the office of Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka (CEO), is the highest quantity gold seized in the state so far, worth Rs 32,58,68,623.

On April 4, the largest seizure was in Nanjangud, where 23,160 litres of liquor, worth Rs 98.52 crore, from 6.03 lakh boxes, was seized.

The official pointed that the seizures reported are recorded from 9am of April 12 to 9am of April 13. Along with the gold, the CEO office also reported a seizure of 35.59kg silver, worth Rs 27,82,000, seized in the same time frame. Total gold and silver seized till April 13 is worth Rs 101.65 crore.

The FST team had seized 22.96 kg of silver bars worth Rs 10,06,985 in Bangalore Central constituency. The team also seized 28.5 kg gold worth Rs 19,02,61,638 and 28 kg silver worth Rs 21,84,000 in Hejjala check-post in Ramanagara district under Bangalore Rural constituency.

The commercial taxes department seized 30 kg gold worth Rs 9,35,00,000 and 7.59 kg silver worth Rs 5,98,000 in Ajjampura, Birur Road in Chikkamagaluru district under Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency. They also seized 6.23 kg gold worth Rs 4,11,00,000 in Hejjala checkpost in Ramanagara district under Bengaluru Rural constituency.