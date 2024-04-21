BJP plans social media blitz in influencers’ meet in Delhi

NEW DELHI : The Delhi unit of BJP is planning to bolster its voter outreach via social media by holding a large-scale influencers’ meet. Virendra Sachdeva, the chief of BJP’s Delhi unit, emphasized the significance of social media as a powerful communication tool, noting the vast user base on platforms like X, Facebook, and WhatsApp. The meet, expected to draw around 1,000 influencers from diverse fields.

“The influencers’ meet will help us bring those supporting us together for coordinated, organised publicity and campaigning on different social media platforms,” Sachdeva said.

The event is anticipated to be graced by several senior BJP leaders, similar to past pre-election gatherings, including one preceding the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The party has also announced that it will launch a series of cultural programs in the capital starting from May 1. This will include street plays, flash mobs poetry recitals and puppet shows.