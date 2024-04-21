Congress councillors promise support for AAP in Delhi mayoral polls

NEW DELHI : Days after Aam Aadmi Party announced that it will be contesting the mayoral elections with its INDIA bloc partner Congress, the latter too, on Saturday extended their support to the AAP, assuring that the Congress councilors will vote in favour of AAP candidates.

The announcement came in a press briefing by Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Arvinder Singh Lovely after holding discussions with senior leaders and the party councilors.

“We decided to support Aam Aadmi Party candidates Mahesh Khichi for Mayor and Ravindra Bhardwaj for Deputy Mayor elections of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)to be held on April 26,” he said.

Leader of Congress Councillors in the MCD House, Nazia Danish, said the party do not want a repeat of what had happened in the Chandigarh mayoral election, which was later cancelled by the Supreme Court due to the malpractice committed by the presiding officer.